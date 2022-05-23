ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Specialty Coffee Shops Market Size to Grow by USD 68.59 billion | Increasing Consumption of Coffee to Drive Growth | Technavio

By TechNavio
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Coffee Shops Market is segmented by type (independent coffee shops and chain coffee shops) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The market share is expected to increase by USD 68.59 billion from 2021 to 2026,...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

LED Phosphors Market- 49% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Smartphones Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LED phosphors market by Application (Smartphones, LCD TVs, Laptops/Tablets, Automotive, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offering. 49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for LED phosphors in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and MEA. The high demand for LED phosphors owing to investment in R and D and their wide adoption will facilitate the LED phosphors market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Landscaping And Gardening Services Market size to grow by USD 6.60 Bn |BrightView Holdings Inc. and Chapel Valley Landscape Co. emerge as Key Contributors |Technavio

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Landscaping and Gardening Services Market size and is expected to grow by USD 6.60 billion, at a CAGR of almost 5.13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Click and get sample report in minutes.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#Market Trends#Product Market#Market Research#Cagr
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Toyota, Honda finish 1-2; General Motors finishes at 3rd in annual Supplier Working Relations Study

DETROIT, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results of the 22nd annual North American Automotive OEM - Supplier Working Relations Index® (WRI®) Study were released today by Plante Moran. The study shows in spite of supply chain shortages and production volatility, transition pains to electric vehicles, logistics constraints, and increasing raw material costs impacting automakers and suppliers, two of the six major U.S. OEMs made substantial improvement in their WRI® scores and two held steady, while two others fell – one significantly.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market Size to Grow by USD 775.24 million | 40% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

NEW YORK , May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the oil and gas refinery maintenance services market estimates that the market size will grow by USD 775.24 million from 2021 to 2026, with the growth momentum accelerating at a CAGR of 4.06%. The surging demand for refined fuel is driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as fluctuations in crude oil prices are challenging the market growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Eco Wave Power Announces Submission of Formal Application for Delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm as Part of U.S. Focus

ADSs Will Continue to Trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market in the U.S. STOCKHOLM, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) (NASDAQ First North: ECOWVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), a leader in the production of clean electricity from ocean and sea waves, today announced that it has submitted a formal application of delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden ("Nasdaq First North").
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Smplrspace Secures Pre-seed Fundraise of US$600,000 With Digital Floor Plan Solution for Building Operations

SINGAPORE, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smplrspace Pte Ltd (Smplrspace), the floor plan platform for app builders, announced today the closing of a pre-seed fundraise of US$600,000 that includes angel investors such as Sam Marks (Coworker) and an AngelCentral syndicate led by Sam Gibb (Resolution Ventures) with participation from Shao Ning Huang (Chief Angel, Angelcentral).
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
China
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Nearside Releases Study on the Gig Economy and the Evolution of Self-Employment Since March 2020

Nearside Study Underscores Work Challenges Amidst Pandemic and Signals Emerging Opportunities in Self-Employment and Gig Worker Resilience. SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nearside, a neobanking platform built on the belief that starting a business should be easier, has released the results of its 2022 study on how the pandemic has changed the gig economy and self-employment. This report examines data collected from more than 1,000 self-employed workers to examine the fluctuations in both career and wellbeing among the self-employed workforce since March 2020. Download the full report here and receive a free copy within minutes.
SMALL BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Nile Rodgers' We Are Family Foundation Announces 2022 Global Teen Leaders

34 Global Teen Leaders from 23 countries to gather and tackle the planet's most pressing issues. NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nile Rodgers' We Are Family Foundation (WAFF) is honored to announce the 2022 Three Dot Dash Global Teen Leaders (GTLs), representing 23 countries on 5 continents. Thirty-four (34) teens were selected for their social good innovations, organizations, projects and promise for a more just, equitable and peaceful future.
CHARITIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

VIANAI Systems Introduces First Revenue Science Platform for the Enterprise

Vianai Accelerates Causal Data Science Solutions with Acquisition of Dealtale, to Create New AI-Powered Category for Reimagining Customer Engagement. PALO ALTO, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vianai Systems ("Vian"), the human-centered AI platform and products company, today launched the Dealtale Revenue Science Platform, bringing Vian's causal data science solutions together with Dealtale's no-code data platform, to establish a new category called Revenue Science. Revenue Science looks deeper than traditional machine learning solutions to not only forecast revenue, but reveal how marketing, sales and product activities actually drive sales. The platform places these capabilities directly in the hands of business professionals, without the need for data science, engineering or IT expertise. This unprecedented time-to-value enables companies across a wide spectrum of data maturity levels to immediately start taking advantage of sophisticated AI techniques, without the cost, technical or resource barriers.
SOFTWARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Illumina Introduces New Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostic to Match Patients with Rare Genetic Mutations to Targeted Therapy

First companion diagnostic claim for Illumina's TruSight™ Oncology Comprehensive (EU) test enables targeted therapy with Bayer's VITRAKVI® (larotrectinib) for patients with NTRK fusion cancer. SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced the addition...
CANCER
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ReloQuest Inc. Wins Best Use of Technology at The Serviced Apartment Awards, London 2022

WESTON, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReloQuest continues to achieve global acclaim as the leader in cloud-based innovative software delivering a business solution and the largest global marketplace, serving corporations, their employees, travel management, and relocation companies, including corporate housing and serviced apartment suppliers. The Awards recognize excellence in...
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Belle Haven Investments Named to PSN Top Guns List of Best Performing Strategies for Q1 2022

Quarterly PSN Top Guns List published by Zephyr identifies best-in-class separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies. RYE BROOK, N.Y., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belle Haven Investments announced today it has been named to the celebrated PSN Top Guns List of best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies for Q1 2022. The highly anticipated list, published by Zephyr, remains one of the most important references for investors and asset managers.
RYE BROOK, NY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

magniX Names Nuno Taborda as CEO

Experienced Aerospace Executive to Helm Leading Electric Propulsion Company. GENEVA, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- magniX today named Nuno Taborda as Chief Executive Officer. Taborda is an accomplished aerospace executive with two decades of experience driving business performance and delivering pioneering technology programs from proof-of-concept, through certification, entry-into-service and scaled production.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

U.S. FDA expands collaboration with Danone to boost baby formula supply

May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it has expanded its collaboration with Danone's Nutricia business to boost supplies of specialized medical baby formula bottles to address its shortage among infants with certain allergies or critical health conditions. The health regulator said about 5...
POLITICS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Molecular Devices launches automated workcells for ELISA workflows

Showcasing select automated instruments and capabilities at Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening Europe 2022 Conference and Exhibition in Dublin, Ireland. SAN JOSE, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Molecular Devices, LLC., a leading provider of high-performance life science solutions, today introduced five ready-made workcells for Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) workflows that offer automation capabilities ranging from entry level to advanced. Automating labor-intensive plate-based assays increases walkaway time, throughput, and reproducibility by reducing the amount of common, repetitive, hands-on steps for researchers.
SOFTWARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

KIA SELLS 10 MILLIONTH VEHICLE IN THE UNITED STATES

Kia is Among the Fastest OEMs to Reach the 10 Million Mark in America. IRVINE, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its rapid expansion, this month Kia America celebrates the sale of the 10 millionth Kia vehicle in the U.S. Since start of sales in 1993, Kia's growth is one of the auto industry's greatest success stories and the result of delivering world-class quality, design and technology in every rugged and capable SUV, sporty sedan, and electric vehicle the company offers. The 10 millionth vehicle – a Runway Red all-electric EV6 purchased by Monti Charoenphong at Car Pros Kia Moreno Valley in Moreno Valley, California – underlines Kia's commitment to sustainable mobility leadership going forward.
BUYING CARS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy