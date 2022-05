Darkstalkers and the other games in the Capcom Fighting Collection can't take advantage of the PC's flexibility. I was optimistic when I booted up the Capcom Fighting Collection on the Steam Deck. In the options there's a menu dedicated to PC settings—good start. Turns out that menu is as meager as they come, with only two options: resolution and display mode. There may not be much need for the usual array of anti-aliasing, anisotropic filtering, and texture detail dials in a collection of '90s arcade games, but the Capcom Fighting Collection doesn't even follow through on the two settings it does offer. Despite supporting the Steam Deck's 1280x800 resolution, the game doesn't support its 16:10 aspect ratio—it's forever stuck at 16:9, even when you launch games that were built around taller screens.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 HOURS AGO