Crystal Shawanda performs live on More in the Morning

The sprawling Gulf-front condo that belonged to the man who built the world's largest collection of circus miniatures is on sale for $7.95 million, the highest-priced listing in Longboat Key's luxurious L'Ambiance.Howard C. Tibbals, who created the Howard Bros. Circus Model, a complete miniature reproduction of a 1920s circus that's now part of the Tibbals Learning Center at the Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, died last year.Specs: 5,100 feet of interior space. 5 beds, 4 full and 2 half baths.Highlight: The French country-style kitchen has a center island, La Cornue electric range, two refrigerators, an ice maker, three ovens, two microwaves, wine storage and marble countertops.What we love: Those views. Many rooms boast walls of windows with Gulf views, and most offer access to the outside spaces, including a long Gulf-front terrace with a private staircase to the beach and pool. Photo: Hover Bureau Photo: Hover Bureau Photo: Hover Bureau

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO