With games like these in the pipeline, Microsoft could put on a great show. This June, the games industry will stand in the big hole where E3 used to be and start firing off game announcements like nobody's business. According to the "E3" Summer Games Fest calendar (opens in new tab) so far, most livestreams will be happening over the course of a single weekend: June 9-12. While it's still not clear if some of the biggest publishers will have anything to show this year, Microsoft is coming out swinging with the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO