Biden: US would send military to defend Taiwan if China were to invade

By Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
 7 days ago

President Joe Biden said Monday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense militarily if China invades and tries to take over the self-ruled island by force .

"That's the commitment we made," Biden said in a news conference in Tokyo with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

U.S. relations with the island are governed by the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, which outlines the U.S. commitment to help Taiwan maintain its military defense. It does not require the U.S. to intervene militarily – which Biden has ruled out in Ukraine.

After Biden made a similar comment about defending Taiwan in October, the White House emphasized there was no change in policy.

On Monday, Biden and Kishida said they still support the "One China" policy that recognizes there is only one Chinese government.

"But that does not mean that China has the jurisdiction to go in and use force to take over Taiwan," Biden said. "It will dislocate the entire region."

That's one of the reasons why, he said, Russia must pay a "dear price" for its invasion of Ukraine. If Russia is not held accountable, Biden said, "then what signal does that send to China about the cost of attempting, of attempting, to take Taiwan by force?"

"They're already flirting with danger right now by flying so close and all the maneuvers they've undertaken."

While the U.S. is heavily arming Ukraine's military and providing intelligence assistance, Biden has maintained he won't send troops to fight against Russian forces. That could risk a world war with a nuclear power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X6PVA_0fn5oaq900
US President Joe Biden attends a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on May 23, 2022. SAUL LOEB, AFP via Getty Images

China views Taiwan as part of its territory, while Taiwan sees itself as an independent, sovereign nation. The U.S. has long tried to navigate a fraught middle ground that aims to support Taiwan without infuriating China.

But the Biden administration has rebuked Beijing for its military aggression against Taiwan, which has included sending warplanes into the island's air defense zone.

One of the purposes of Biden's five-day trip to Asia was to send the message that he's still paying attention to the region despite the war in Ukraine.

He has a close ally in Japan, which has played a major role in the international coalition supporting Ukraine and is boosting its defense budget as tensions increase in the Indo-Pacific.

"Peace and stability must be upheld and defended," Kishida said, speaking through an interpreter. He said Japan has "full confidence" in the U.S. response, including "extended deterrence."

"The true value of the Japan-U.S. alliance is being tested more stringently than ever before," he said.

Biden on Monday backed Japan's desire to become a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council.

He said Japan has been an "outstanding partner" throughout the crisis in Ukraine.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden: US would send military to defend Taiwan if China were to invade

Comments / 39

GthatsMe
7d ago

oh well, it was nice knowing everyone and those that I haven't had the pleasure of meeting, so long as well. its only a matter of time before we end up nuked or destroyed for sticking our noses where they don't belong, while our country was falling apart itself.

Reply(4)
13
Guest
7d ago

More walking back by the Biden admin after he made this gaffe again. Either Biden should be removed from office under the 25th amendment that the dumbocrats cried about with trump or Biden needs to fire his staff who change what he says all the time.

Reply
9
James
7d ago

Everybody was too busy being worried about Trump starting WW3, then it was Putin. What are they gonna do when they find out it's papa Joe who starts it..

Reply
3
