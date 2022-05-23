ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daly City, CA

Man rescued from 900-foot cliff in Daly City | Top 10

abc10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities pull off a daring rescue in...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Driver Rescued After Car Plunges Into South Bay Reservoir

First responders rescued a driver after her car went down an embankment and plunged into Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill, officials said. Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies jumped into the reservoir to rescue the female driver, the sheriff's office said. She suffered minor injuries in the crash. Footage shared by...
MORGAN HILL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man killed by gunfire in Oakland, police look for shooter

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man has died in Oakland after he was shot by an unknown suspect, Oakland police said. The man was killed Wednesday about 9:40 p.m. in the 8800 block of Birch Street, according to spokeswoman Candace Keas. Police were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter and when...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police search for man after recovering firearm at scene

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police on Wednesday morning said they were searching for a man who was spotted with a gun. Spokesman Paul Chambers said the firearm was recovered on the 800 block of 35th Street but that the man was at large. Police asked the public to avoid the...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Daly City, CA
Crime & Safety
Daly City, CA
Accidents
City
Daly City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Vallejo firefighters take defensive attack at 3-alarm structure fire

VALLEJO – Firefighters battling a structure fire in Vallejo on Tuesday afternoon had to declare "mayday" after a smoke explosion occurred across the attic and third floor of the home, according to Vallejo Fire Spokesperson Kevin Brown. A "mayday" in this instance was called because of rapidly changing conditions that resulted in the inability to immediately account for every firefighter on the scene. Ultimately there were no injuries or fatalities to firefighters or civilians, Brown said. Firefighters arrived in the 300 block of El Dorado Street at 4:34 p.m. after receiving a report of smoke, fire officials said. By 4:39 p.m. the fire was upgraded to a full first alarm response. Firefighters soon discovered a "very active" fire in the rear of the structure and encountered several downed power lines. The blaze was soon upgraded to a three-alarm, "due to inability to directly attack the primary seat of the fire," said Brown. Crews took a defensive attack and were still on the scene extinguishing any remaining hot spots as of 7:20 p.m. Four adults and four children have been displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 injured in early morning shooting in San Francisco's Hunters Point

SAN FRANCISCO – A shooting in San Francisco's Hunters Point neighborhood early Wednesday morning left one person injured, police said.The shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of La Salle Avenue, where the male victim and suspect got into an argument, and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him, according to police.The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.The male suspect has not been arrested and police did not release a detailed description of him. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Oakland Man Arrested for Assaulting Three SF Women in a 10-Hour Period

Three San Francisco women, including a 75-year-old, were allegedly all assaulted by the same man in a 10-hour spree that covered Visitacion Valley and the Tenderloin. A 28-year-old Oakland man is in custody after three separate attacks on women on the first weekend in May, according to the Chronicle. Only one of the assaults is being considered a sexual assault, but shockingly, the victim in that case was a 75-year-old woman, according to SFPD.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Accident
KRON4 News

Two injured in separate SF shootings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were shot on San Francisco’s eastside Tuesday, one of whom sustained life-threatening injuries. The first reported shooting was reported at 1:44 a.m. in the city’s south of Market neighborhood. Officers arrived to 10th and Harrison streets, where a 52-year-old man said someone shot him from a vehicle. The man […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

1 in grave condition, 2 injured in East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND (BCN) – Three people were wounded, and one of those is in grave condition, following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Oakland, police said. The city’s gunshot detection system alerted police just after 12:30 p.m. to the shooting in the 3200 block of 35th Avenue. Officers responded and located at least two people with […]
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Bay Area

Crews Rescue Missing Person in Daly City

The North County Fire Authority said Sunday that crews successfully rescued a person, who was missing for five days. The person was transported to a local hospital for treatment. "Thanks to the group of people who were walking the trails and called 911 for help!" the North County Fire Authority's...
DALY CITY, CA
sfbayca.com

Police say one man attacked three women in less than 10 hours

One man has been arrested and charged in connection with three violent attacks on women across San Francisco in less than 10 hours. We reported two weeks ago on the first of the three attacks, where a 28-year-old woman was accosted and strangled by a man at Sunnydale Avenue and Desmond Street around 3:13 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for attempted homicide in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The San Rafael Police Department announced it has made an arrest in an attempted homicide that took place early Wednesday morning. According to police, a woman called 911 at around 5:40 a.m. reporting she had been stabbed in the area of the 600 block of Woodbine Drive in San Rafael. […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
eastcountytoday.net

CHP Investigating Fatal Crash on Highway 4 near Bailey Road Off-Ramp

On Wednesday at about 10:15am, Contra Costa-CHP was advised of a solo vehicle crash, eastbound SR-4, on the south Bailey Road off-ramp. The vehicle (a Hyundai Tucson) was traveling eastbound, exited the freeway and collided into the guardrail on the off-ramp. As a result of the collision, the vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed.
KRON4 News

Woman found fatally shot in SF home

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found fatally shot inside a home in the city’s Hunters Point neighborhood early Monday morning. Officers responded at 5:18 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the first block of Osceola Lane and found the 30-year-old victim, who was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy