Jimmie Sanders Campaign For Justice Continues

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ) — A flyer being distributed in the Fox Valley with derogatory slurs and Nazi imagery is not what it appears to be, police say. The flyer, distributed in Neenah and Oshkosh, lists two phone numbers and two addresses for people to contact if they want to join an unspecified White Supremacist group in the Fox Valley, but Neenah Police Officer Joe Benoit says it’s actually part of a harassment campaign against the family listed on those flyers.

NEENAH, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO