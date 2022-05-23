ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Jimmie Sanders Campaign For Justice Continues

By Robert Kennedy
wtaq.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The family of a man shot-and-killed by an Appleton police officer five years ago is still looking for justice. A group of people gathered at Houdini Plaza in downtown Appleton to...

wtaq.com

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Charles R. Vallejo Jr., 68, Manitowoc, Possession of Methamphetamine on 7/3/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence Withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for eighteen (18) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Provide DNA sample; 6) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) pay court costs.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Mayor Recall Appears Stalled

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It appears Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich won’t have to actively campaign this summer to keep his job. David VanderLeest, the organizer of the recall campaign, tells FOX 11 the effort won’t have the necessary signatures to force a special election. More...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Milwaukee County judge running for Wisconsin Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz says that she will run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court next year to fill a seat currently held by the conservative former chief justice. The April election will determine the ideological balance of the court. Retiring Justice Patience Roggensack, who...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Kiel Parent Raising Issue of Pronoun Investigation Reacts to Bomb Threats

KIEL, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Kiel Middle School received bomb threats back-to-back days this week. This comes after the story of the school district filing a Title IX complaint against three students, accusing them of sexual harassment, went viral. The district says the threats are related to the investigation into...
KIEL, WI
Appleton, WI
Appleton, WI
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wtaq.com

Flyer Advertising Hate Group is a Hoax and Harassment Campaign, Neenah Police Say

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ) — A flyer being distributed in the Fox Valley with derogatory slurs and Nazi imagery is not what it appears to be, police say. The flyer, distributed in Neenah and Oshkosh, lists two phone numbers and two addresses for people to contact if they want to join an unspecified White Supremacist group in the Fox Valley, but Neenah Police Officer Joe Benoit says it’s actually part of a harassment campaign against the family listed on those flyers.
NEENAH, WI
wtaq.com

Prosecutors: Teacher Discussed Long-Term Future with Teen

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A former Two Rivers teacher charged with having a sexual relationship with a student told police she hoped for a long-term future with the teen, according to charges filed Thursday. Rebecca Kilps, 34, is charged with three counts of sexual assault by a school staff...
TWO RIVERS, WI
#Sanders Campaign#Police Shooting#Violent Crime
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

RNC not welcome in Milwaukee, 5 groups say

MILWAUKEE - A big decision is expected Wednesday, May 25 in Milwaukee's bid to host the 2024 Republican National Convention. A Common Council committee is voting on a potential contract, but not everyone is on board. Five groups say the convention is not welcome. Several Milwaukee-based labor and minority groups...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton man sentenced to life in prison for Oshkosh homicide

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2021 Oshkosh homicide Wednesday. Erice Grady was charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Possession of a Firearm as a Felon. He was found guilty at a March jury trial. Police say Grady shot...
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

Oshkosh Police Investigating Spa for Human Trafficking Situation

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Oshkosh Police are investigating a human trafficking situation involving a business. Detectives have been investigating a business called Oriental Spa, which is located at 1000 Oregon Street. Video surveillance revealed that only men were entering and exiting from that business. A search warrant was served at that location and two females were located inside along with $1,325.00.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah PD warns about false ‘hate group flyers’

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Police Department has stated that flyers being posted within the community are ‘completely false’. According to a release, the flyers are about a hate group in the Neenah area and falsely target a family. The Neenah PD asks that you do...
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Defendants in Manitowoc Drug Bust Appear For Bail Hearings

Three of four defendants facing charges in a Manitowoc drug bust appeared in Manitowoc County Circuit Court for bail hearings. 53-year-old Brent Boeldt of Manitowoc is charged with being Keeper of a Drug House, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Four counts of Felony Jumping. 26-year-old Kelsey M. Tolman of Two...
MANITOWOC, WI
arizonasuntimes.com

Wisconsin Bishops Back San Francisco Archbishop Cordileone’s Ban on Nancy Pelosi Receiving Holy Communion

Wisconsin Bishops David Ricken of the diocese of Green Bay and Donald Hying of the diocese of Madison are among a growing number of Catholic bishops who have publicly expressed support for San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone’s declaration that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi not be admitted to Holy Communion due to her continued “aggressive promotion of abortion.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wtaq.com

Kiel Receives Bomb Threat for Second Day in a Row

KIEL, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — For the second day in a row, Kiel Middle School has received a bomb threat. Police say the threat was sent over email Tuesday morning. School had already been called off for the day at all the district’s buildings, so no one was there. Police searched the building and did not find any explosives.
KIEL, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton standoff suspect charged with several felonies

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Charges have been filed for the Appleton man who went to the roof of a church and allegedly shot several bullets in the air while having a standoff with police. According to court records, James Cooper, 33, is being charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety,...
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Lakeshore Trail Neighbors Lose Court Appeal Against City of Neenah

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Residents battling the Lakeshore Trail in Neenah lost another court battle Wednesday. The city installed the trail, which opened last June, despite the objections of some residents in the neighborhood. After losing in circuit court, the residents filed an appeal. In a six-page ruling issued...
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh PD investigating suspicious incident

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A young woman was approached by an unknown man in Oshkosh who offered to give her a ride home, according to Officer Kate Mann. The incident occurred at the intersection of West 17th Avenue and Delaware Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The woman was walking when...
OSHKOSH, WI

Community Policy