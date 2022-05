The Bulgarian soprano has cancelled her role debut as La Gioconda at La Scala with this message:. Dear All, some of you were following my last weeks here on my medias and you know that I have been fighting a very strong flu for a couple of weeks and I am still not in the shape to participate in the rehearsals for la Gioconda at La Scala. Since the premiere is only two weeks away, it is not possible for me to still commit on making my debut in such a demanding role at this point, so I decided with a very heavy heart to withdraw.

