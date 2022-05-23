ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Andy Warhol Museum Is Creating A ‘Pop District’ In The Artist’s Home City

By Alexa Heah
Design Taxi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent announcement, the Andy Warhol Museum said it would be launching ‘The Pop District’, a new cultural and economic development project that will transform a six-block section of the museum’s neighborhood on Pittsburgh’s North Shore into a cultural hub for creatives, tapping into public art, digital media production, and...

designtaxi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitt News

Pittsburgh-based record label holds first Maple House Music Festival

Hundreds of music lovers congregated at Hartwood Acres Park for the first-ever Maple House Music and Arts Festival this past Saturday. Popular headliners such as Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Black Pumas and Pittsburgh’s own Ghost Hounds drew large crowds eager to enjoy a day of fun, sun and music. With the help of the Elevation Festivals group, the Pittsburgh-based Maple House record label organized an exciting single-day event, jam-packed with 13 different musical acts between two stages.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 26-June 1

Pittsburgh fantasy fans will hear from one of the genre’s most successful and celebrated authors when Neil Gaiman presents a talk at Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland. For decades, Gaiman has entranced readers with his imaginative, award-winning tales, many of which have been adapted into film and television shows, including Good Omens, American Gods, and Coraline. Presented by Penguin Bookshop.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Big Changes Coming in the Cultural District

One of Downtown’s signature performance spaces is getting a new look — one that should draw in more patrons and performances. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced an extensive remodel and expansion of the Greer Cabaret Theater, Backstage Bar and Theater Square lobbies; work is scheduled to begin in August.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
nextpittsburgh.com

Meet Olive Beals, Pittsburgh’s Pierogi Queen

Inside an Etna kitchen, Olive Beals makes 500 pierogies a week. If you’re picturing a little, old babushka lady, think again. The 28-year-old force behind Polska Laska is a former bartender who dances to techno music while she works. “My mom calls it Club Pierogi,” Beals says with a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Discover tiny Gus & Yiayia’s in a tiny Pittsburgh

We visit the Carnegie Science Center’s Miniature Railroad & Village and discover how they keep expanding the incredibly intricate 100-year-old model on this installment of Yinzer Backstage Pass. Nikki Wilhelm, manager of the Miniature Railroad & Village, takes Boaz on a tour of the model and shows us the special workshop where they store tiny cattle, build tiny trees and fix tiny trains.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Century-Old Estate in Shadyside

Dating back to 1905, this stately residence is set amid mature foliage offering privacy on 1.4 acres in Pittsburgh’s East End. Known as The Kelly House, it was designed by Pittsburgh architectural firm McClure & Spahr and constructed by Henry Shenk & Company. The front door opens to reveal a marble vestibule with leaded glass windows which leads to a grand entry hall boasting marble flooring, ornate moldings and pillars carved from quarter-sawn oak. Original plasterwork adorns many ceilings and pocket doors provide privacy to rooms on the main level, many of which are home to exquisite built-ins and cozy fireplaces. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and high-end appliances. Upstairs, the master suite boasts a sitting room and an elegant marble bath while the third level has its own bedroom suite and laundry facilities. A sprawling finished lower level is home to a media room, gym and wine cellar.
PITTSBURGH, PA
local-pittsburgh.com

Grab a Slice of Delish at PizzaFest!

With 71 pizza shops per every 100,000 people and pizzas that are “a vessel for cheese”, Rent.com recently named Pittsburgh as the second-best pizza city in the country. But we know there is much more to a slice here than cheese. Do you prefer a meat-centric pie like Pepperoni Palooza with three types of pepperoni layered with mozzarella AND provolone, a gourmet pizza from Caliente Pizza & Draft House? Or maybe you’d like a veggie pie with a twist like Red Onion Gorgonzola from Colangelo’s? These are just two of the slices ticket holders will taste at PizzaFest! A Slice of Delish sponsored by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh on June 12, 2022 at East End Brewing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Patrick Moore
pghcitypaper.com

Six spots to get a killer hot dog in Pittsburgh

While everyone's debating whether or not a hot dog is a sandwich, we're over here actually enjoying them. We found six local spots to grab a delicious dog, ranging from no-frills hidden gems to ones covered in an obscene amount of toppings. Let us know which hot dog joint we should try next!
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Foodie Fridays, Moon Markets return to downtown Butler

Foodie Fridays and Moon Markets have returned to downtown Butler this summer, kicking off May 20 with three remaining events scheduled every third Friday of each month through August. Future dates are June 17, July 15 and Aug. 19. Both events occur simultaneously from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Foodie Fridays...
BUTLER, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh's top concerts: May 23-29

The Commonheart. Sat., May 28. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N Shore Drive, North Side. $10. stageae.com. Kick off summer right with Pittsburgh’s The Commonheart as the bluesy-rock band makes their “return home” to Stage AE for an all-ages outdoor show. With special guests Jack Swing and Limousine Beach, the night is set to be a high-energy evening of body-moving live music. No “Pressure” though.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Richard King Mellon#American#The Carnegie Museums
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Events set to remember life, celebrate work of longtime New Kensington-Arnold art teacher

Two upcoming events will honor the life and celebrate the work of a former New Kensington-Arnold art teacher while helping to create opportunities for future artists. The New Kensington Art Center, 950 Fifth Ave., will host the Andrea Dorwart Memorial Art Show from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday. The event coincides with this year’s second Fridays on Fifth, which is being held on the fourth Friday of each month through September.
pghcitypaper.com

A year of free pizza, a new sushi spot, and more Pittsburgh food news

Kennywood’s food and drink festival is back. Every Thursday through Sunday from Sun., May 26 through Sun., June 26 check out chef-inspired tastings of international cuisine representing Italy, Poland, Mexico, the Caribbean, and more, as well as specialty cocktails, craft beer, wine. There will also be a robust schedule of live music, with a new act playing each day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel Presbyterian looking ahead to Harvest Fair, seeking donations

Summer weather is just starting to heat up, but leaders of the Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church Harvest Fair are already thinking about crisp autumn days. Collections kicked off this week for the annual fundraiser, scheduled for Sept. 9-10, and organizers are hoping to grow the much-loved sale-a-palooza to pre-pandemic levels.
FOX CHAPEL, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Making a Splash: When Are Public Pools Opening This Summer?

Temperatures on Memorial Day are expected to rise to 85 degrees. Will your community pool be open? Some public pools have announced their opening dates, but many residents will have to wait until early June for that first dip. Allegheny County, which operates the Boyce Park Wave Pool in Monroeville,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Fox 59

Oakmont bartender shares Indy 500-friendly cocktails

The Indy 500 is Sunday! If you’re watching at home, it can be fun to watch while drinking a sophisticated drink. The Oakmont bartender Camryn Cramer show us how to make some tasty cocktails in five steps or less. To the Moon. 1.5 oz of Hotel Tango Gin. 3/4...
OAKMONT, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

14 new hot spots on Pittsburgh’s dining scene (and 33 coming soon)

Get acquainted with the 14 new and 33 soon-to-open restaurants, cafes, breweries and bakeries that are popping up as the weather is (hopefully) getting nicer. Find out which ones are breathing new life into familiar locations and which have vegan options. NOW OPEN. Eat to-die-for pies, sandwiches and vegetable-forward meals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy