Starbucks Workers On the Move Nationwide! Workers at Over 80 Stores Vote to Unionize

TIME is fast running out for Americans to receive a one-time $1,000 cash payout. There are only six days left for some qualifying US residents to apply for rebates and economic aid available as early as this summer, even if they did not file an income tax return. The New...
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Senator Ted Cruz stormed off in the middle of an interview after a Sky Newsjournalist asked why school mass shootings seem to “only happen in America” during a vigil for the 21 people killed at Robb Elementary School.Mark Stone, a US foreign correspondent for the news outlet, asked the Texas senator after the vigil attended by hundreds mourning the 19 children and two teachers murdered on Tuesday if now was the time to enact reform on gun laws in the US.“You know, it’s easy to go to politics,” said Mr Cruz, who is scheduled to deliver a speech at...
More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 2,049 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 361 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, […]
The U.S. reported over 736,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 24, bringing the total count to more than 82.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 994,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In […]
