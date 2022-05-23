ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

Firefighting Agencies Prep For Intense Fire Conditions

By Laura Haefeli
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23koag_0fn5kOaN00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A red flag warning has been issued Monday, putting not only the community on alert but firefighting resources as well. Ground crews and airplanes are prepping for the hot day ahead.

Wildland fires are already burning hot and fast enough to evacuate Californians.

“We were a bit scared,” says one Vacaville homeowner.

This weekend the Quail fire burned through parts of Vacaville, threatening some who lost their homes two years ago in the LNU fire.

“It can happen to any of us.” That’s a reality, firefighting agencies are prepared to face.

“We have been gearing up early with our firefighter hires,” says Cal Fire spokesperson Diana Swart. Stations are staffed and ready sooner than ever.

“The fact that we have more firefighters…than can go out,” says Swart.

While it’s too early in the season to pre-position crews, there are only limited fires burning in northern California, allowing the agency to dedicate significant resources to the areas in need.

“Having the resources available and having the aircraft available is just huge for us,” says Swart.

Though a windy week ahead is going to put those resources to the test, the game plan is to get ahead of the flames.

“You have a strong strong wind the embers will still blow far in front of the fire. Our firefighters are trained for just that…,” says Swart, who explains crews will set up wide perimeters around fires to monitor potential burning embers that may escape because of strong winds.

“The idea is to put that fire out as soon as possible,” says Swart.

Cal Fire is relying on their team and the community to help do just that.

“Be extra vigilant and try your best to keep from sparking a fire…Firefighter might not see their family for up to a month at a time,” says Swart.

Cal Fire tells CBS13 that their goal is to attack fires fast in order to free up resources for any potential new burns. A Red Flag warning has been issued from Monday at 11 a.m. to Tuesday at 8 p.m. for the Sacramento Valley and foothills. This means no burning of any kind.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Stop Forward Progress Of Vegetation Fire Near Vacaville

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire near Vacaville on Wednesday. The scene is near the 300 block of Behme Lane, northwest of Vacaville. Cal Fire LNU said the fire burned 8 acres and is 100% contained. Cal Fire said crews will remain at the scene through the night. The fire was first reported just after 2 p.m. No evacuations or road closures were necessary. Cal Fire said there were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation  
VACAVILLE, CA
FOX40

Fire in Vacaville burns at site of major 2020 wildfire

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire in Vacaville broke out in the same area that was devastated by the LNU Lightning Complex Fire a couple summers ago. With temperatures topping 100 degrees and flames climbing a Vacaville hillside above Pleasants Valley Road, Jennifer Doughty and her son Dean were thinking, “not again.” “Depending on how […]
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Firefighters Respond To Brush Fire Near Bike Trail

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento firefighters responded to a brush fire near the Two Rivers bike trail Thursday morning. Fire crews arrived in an area north of Richards Boulevard and began to attack the fire, which firefighters say could have been aided by the breezy wind. The fire was put out quickly, but they are staying on the scene to put out any additional hot spots. No injuries were reported.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

North Highland House Fire Threatens Nearby Homes

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Two people almost lost their North Highlands home after it caught fire. On Thursday morning, at 3:02 a.m, Sacramento Metro Firefighters got a call about flames at a home in North Highlands. The home was equipped with fire alarms but they were not working. A man living at the home got up to use the bathroom. That is when he smelled something and called 911. When Sacramento Metro Fire arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the garage. The fire did not make it into the home. Two people and two pets escaped safely, and one person was treated at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vacaville, CA
State
California State
Vacaville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Vallejo firefighters take defensive attack at 3-alarm structure fire

VALLEJO – Firefighters battling a structure fire in Vallejo on Tuesday afternoon had to declare "mayday" after a smoke explosion occurred across the attic and third floor of the home, according to Vallejo Fire Spokesperson Kevin Brown. A "mayday" in this instance was called because of rapidly changing conditions that resulted in the inability to immediately account for every firefighter on the scene. Ultimately there were no injuries or fatalities to firefighters or civilians, Brown said. Firefighters arrived in the 300 block of El Dorado Street at 4:34 p.m. after receiving a report of smoke, fire officials said. By 4:39 p.m. the fire was upgraded to a full first alarm response. Firefighters soon discovered a "very active" fire in the rear of the structure and encountered several downed power lines. The blaze was soon upgraded to a three-alarm, "due to inability to directly attack the primary seat of the fire," said Brown. Crews took a defensive attack and were still on the scene extinguishing any remaining hot spots as of 7:20 p.m. Four adults and four children have been displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Metro Fire Urges People Planning To Visit The River This Memorial Day Weekend To Be Careful

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Metro Fire of Sacramento ​is urging people to be careful if they’re planning to hit the river for Memorial Day weekend. The message comes after reports of a drowning and water rescue over the weekend. You won’t catch Peter Cabral holed up inside his hot home during Wednesday’s triple-digit heat, though. “We’re just going to go out there and then take the boards – a little boogie boards – float and just kick back and play some music,” Cabral said. Metro Fire knows many more will do the same along the American River over the Memorial Day holiday. “A lot of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Firefighters Use Small Vegetation Fire To Remove Future Fire Fuel

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento firefighters responded to a small vegetation fire on Tuesday, just afternoon. The one-acre fire happened near Freeport Blvd and Florin Rd and impacted traffic southbound Freeport Blvd due to smoke conditions. Firefighters chose to manage the fire and let it burn up to last week’s burn scar. This choice helped them eliminate fire fuel for any future fires. pic.twitter.com/pN7e3BG5sa — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 24, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js pic.twitter.com/ofnE4KKp1u — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 24, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Incident final: 1 acre grass fire west side of Freeport Blvd north of Florin Rd. Fire was managed and allowed to burn up to last weeks burn scar helping to remove fuel for any future incidents. pic.twitter.com/EcNrHpWQoP — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 24, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fires#Fire Stations#Firefighting#Californians#Lnu
KRON4 News

Man in critical condition after police shooting in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man is in critical condition after a police shooting Wednesday in Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened at 1:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Lahinch Lane. The shooting involved parole agents from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The man was taken […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
ABC10

'Hoping for the best' | Grass Valley firefighter fighting for his life after off-duty motocross accident

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A Grass Valley firefighter is in a coma and fighting for his life after suffering severe injuries in an off-duty motocross accident this month. Trenton Dambly remains hospitalized with multiple trauma-based injuries, according to Grass Valley Fire Department, after crashing on a track where he was riding with family members May 18.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
KCRA.com

Crews make progress in keeping fire away from city of Colusa

COLUSA, Calif. — After winds posed a challenge for crews battling a Colusa County fire that prompted nearby evacuation warnings for parts of the city of Colusa, the fire appears to not be burning as fast as it was earlier Tuesday. The fire started along Brown Road, just north...
COLUSA, CA
FOX40

Solano County fire is 85% contained according to Cal Fire

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters have made huge progress fighting the Quail Fire in Solano County. The fire has burned 135 acres and is 90% contained as of Monday morning. Cal Fire says all evacuation orders have been lifted. Homeowners in the area are thankful to Cal Fire for their tremendous efforts on the […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRA.com

Sac City Unified to parents: Prepare for masks to possibly return

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School Districtsent a letter to families telling them to prepare for a possible reinstating of a mask mandate for students and staff as COVID-19 cases are rising once again. The school district lifted its mask mandate in mid-April roughly a month after...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Caltrans Crews Cleaning Up Trash Along Multiple State Roads

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Caltrans crews will be cleaning up trash and debris throughout the state to decrease litter on Thursday. The operation will happen along I-5 and state roads throughout local counties. The operation is an annual event. Since July 2021, they have collected more than 470,000 cubic yards of litter. Caltrans asks that drivers pay extra attention on the road as their workers continue to clean.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4

‘May gray’ is on the way for Bay Area

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Area’s microclimates were in full effect Wednesday afternoon as temperatures shot up to triple digits in the East Bay and dropped down to the 50’s along the coast. KRON4 meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez said there was a 48-degree...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
FOX40

Woodland Unified find no risk from online threat

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The Woodland Police Department began investigating a potential threat to Gibson Elementary School and Douglas Middle School via social media on Wednesday night, according to the police department. The Woodland Joint Unified School District (WJUSD) and the police department determined that there was no reason to believe that there was any […]
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

As COVID Cases Spike, San Joaquin County Opening New Test To Treat Center In Tracy

TRACY (CBS13) — San Joaquin County plans to ramp up testing as it deals with a surge in cases. With its case rate more than tripling in the past month, the county is now planning to distribute free at-home antigen tests to community organizations. It’s also opening a third “test to treat” site where people can get tested, then get services if their results come back positive. That site is set to open at the Larch Clover Community Center in Tracy on Thursday. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. COVID-19 rates are climbing all around California to the point that mask wearing is coming back into the conversation. The Sacramento City Unified School District said that, with the county expected to reach medium to high community transmission levels as early as Thursday, they will be looking at reevaluating their mask policies. Down in San Diego, the state’s second-largest school district also said they would be reevaluating reinstating their mask mandate.
TRACY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Oroville Major Injury in Off-Road Accident

Driver Suffers Major Injury in Lower Wyandotte Road Crash. A major injury off-road accident was reported in Oroville on May 23 when a vehicle exited the pavement for an unknown reason. The collision happened in the area of Lower Wyandotte Road and Foothill Boulevard around 2:48 in the morning, according to the traffic report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The report stated that a vehicle had left the road and gone down an embankment but was visible from the roadway.
OROVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

UC Davis Student Struck, Killed By Garbage Truck On Campus

DAVIS (CBS13) – A UC Davis student has died after being struck by a garbage truck on campus Wednesday morning. University officials confirmed that a student was struck just after 8 a.m. at the junction of Dairy Road and Hutchinson Drive. First responders rushed the student to the UC Davis Medical Center, but she later died from her injuries. Chancellor Gary S. May released a statement about the incident later on Wednesday. “On behalf of UC Davis, we share our deepest condolences with her family. We share in the pain of their loss,” May said. “In this time of grief, I do want to thank our first responders who worked heroically at the scene as well as the UC Davis Medical Center team who did everything they could to save her life.” The student’s name has not been released. Both the City of Davis and UC Davis police departments, along with West Sacramento police, will be investigating the incident.
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hungry Herd Of Goats Helping Create Fire Breaks In West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Preventing wildfires starts small with things like creating defensible space around your house. City governments are taking it a step further by employing goats for weed control. “They are happy and ready to get some fresh grass,” said one woman as she watched the goats walk by. Hundreds of goats helping create fire breaks were on the move Monday, crossing over Jefferson Boulevard at Locke to clear high grass and weeds near an area trail. Hungry herd devours dry brush creating fire breaks in West Sac @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/smrFqPDtsv — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) May 23, 2022 “They have done an amazing...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
69K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy