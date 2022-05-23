ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

1 Taken To Hospital In Elk Grove Shooting

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago
ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A shooting that occurred Sunday night resulted in one person transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said the Elk Grove Police Department.

The incident occurred on the 9300 block of Elk Grove around 9 p.m.

No information on a suspect has been released at this time.

