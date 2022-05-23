ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Highlands House Fire, 1 Person Treated For Smoke Inhalation

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago
NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A house fire in North Highlands resulted in one person being treated for smoke inhalation, said Metro Fire of Sacramento.

No additional injuries were reported.

