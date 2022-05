RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Close to 40 million people plan to travel for the holiday weekend, according to AAA. Of those, 35 million will by vehicle and 3 million by air. Whichever way you choose to move, AAA predicts you’ll be joined by more people than the last two years. The organization predicts an increase of more than 8 percent over 2021. Air travel is expected to be up 25 percent over last year. AAA said those travel volumes are nearing pre-pandemic levels.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO