ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Declan Rice to stay at West Ham

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12tOHh_0fn5jHN500

What the papers say

Declan Rice is reportedly set to rebuff substantial interest from Manchester United to remain at West Ham. According to the Daily Mirror, the 23-year-old midfielder is willing to give the Hammers one more season before potentially eyeing a move to one of the Premier League’s heavy hitters.

The paper also says Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has agreed terms with Liverpool. However the move is not yet a done deal, with the 22-year-old also reportedly agreeing the same deal in principle with Real Madrid, who may be poised to up their offer in the wake of their failed pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PdUQ7_0fn5jHN500
Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is a reported target for Aston Villa (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

The Telegraph reports Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is the leading transfer target for Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa, with the manager expected to take a direct role in the club’s off-season recruitment.

West Ham have made an offer for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, according to the Daily Mail. Hammers manager David Moyes has reportedly made it clear that he wants the 29-year-old back at the club where he scored nine times in 16 league starts during a loan spell in 2020-21.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Marcos Alonso: The Chelsea full-back desires a departure from Stamford Bridge after six years, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bMszY_0fn5jHN500
Marcos Alonso could leave Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Rafael Leao: Marca says Real Madrid are interested in signing the AC Milan forward.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
David Moyes
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Jesse Lingard
newschain

Teenager found guilty of murdering 12-year-old Ava White

A teenage boy who stabbed 12-year-old Ava White following a row over a Snapchat video has been found guilty of her murder. The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had claimed he accidentally stabbed the schoolgirl in the neck in self-defence. He told the court he wanted to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Aston Villa agree deal to sign Sevilla defender Diego Carlos

Aston Villa have reached an agreement to sign defender Diego Carlos from Sevilla. The 29-year-old Brazilian centre-back is now set to travel to England for a medical and iron out personal terms on a reported £26million transfer. Carlos, who played 136 matches for Sevilla, helping them win the 2019-20...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Rumours#Manchester United#The Daily Mirror#Hammers#The Premier League#Monaco#Real Madrid#Telegraph#The Daily Mail#Italian#Ac Milan
newschain

Family of boy at centre of treatment fight want judge to visit him in hospital

Relatives of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a High Court life-support treatment dispute want a judge to visit him in hospital before making a decision about his future. Archie Battersbee suffered “devastating” brain damage in an incident at his home, and Mrs Justice Arbuthnot is scheduled to decide whether doctors should continue treating him after overseeing a final hearing on June 6 and 7.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
newschain

Leeds agree deal for Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson

Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson has agreed a five-year deal with Leeds, the Premier League club has announced. The 21-year-old United States international, who worked under Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch during his time in charge at the Austrian club, will formally complete his move to Elland Road for an undisclosed fee on July 1.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta dies aged 67

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67, his representative has confirmed to the PA news agency. His publicist Jennifer Allen, from Viewpoint, said the actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming his latest movie Dangerous Waters. Liotta’s fiancee Jacy Nittolo...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Russia slams sanctions and seeks to blame West for food crisis

Moscow was pressing the West to lift sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, seeking to shift the blame for a growing food crisis that has been worsened by Kyiv’s inability to ship millions of tons of grain and other agricultural products due to the conflict. Britain immediately...
ECONOMY
newschain

Twitter shareholders file lawsuit accusing Elon Musk of ‘unlawful conduct’

Twitter shareholders have filed a lawsuit accusing Elon Musk of engaging in “unlawful conduct” aimed at sowing doubt about his bid to buy the social media company. The lawsuit filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California claims the billionaire Tesla CEO has sought to drive down Twitter’s stock price because he wants to walk away from the deal or negotiate a substantially lower purchase price.
BUSINESS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
136K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy