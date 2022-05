A brand new trophy will be won and lifted for the first time on Wednesday, when Roma and Feyenoord clash in the Europa Conference League final (live, 3 pm ET). The inaugural Europa Conference League final, in Tirana, Albania, will see Roma manager Jose Mourinho try to win the 12th different major trophy of his illustrious managerial career (he has won 19 in total, counting those won multiple times). A victory would also represent Roma’s first piece of silverware in 14 years (2007-08 Coppa Italia).

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO