ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Powerhouse Hobbs Speaks on Comparisons to Butch Reed, Harlem Heat’s Impression On Him

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW star Will Hobbs appeared on Jason Powell’s “Wrestling Perspective Podcast” and discussed a variety of topics. Here are some of the highlights:. Harlem Heat making the first impression on him as a fan:. “Harlem Heat made an impression on me. I got how they talked....

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Why Steve Austin Never Had a Singles Match Against Hulk Hogan

During a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed the 2002 Judgment Day PPV match between Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker. “The match was not an artistic success. But it wasn’t because those guys didn’t work their asses off. You’ve got a guy that’s got a bad back and he’s not a spring chicken … Taker tried to do all he could to make the match a success, but it just didn’t get the job done. And that’s sad to say when you’re talking about two legit legends like Taker and Hulk.”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Butch Reed
Person
Mark Henry
Person
Will Hobbs
Person
Jason Powell
PWMania

Ric Flair Responds to Rumors That He Will Face Hulk Hogan at Starrcast V

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed the rumor that he will be wrestling Hulk Hogan at Starrcast V on his AdFreeShows.com podcast. Conrad Thompson initiated the discussion. Thompson: “Here we are talking about what’s causing all this Ric. Another week has gone by and you have captivated the internet. There’s so much speculation unbelievably. I saw yesterday that people think you’re gonna be wrestling Hulk Hogan…I mean, I know we’re saying it’s a who’s who and there’s gonna be big surprises but goodness gracious I don’t think it’s gonna be even Hulk Hogan. Did I miss that?”
WWE
PWMania

Nikkita Lyons Injury Update Following Accident At WWE Performance Center

WWE NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons has revealed that she is now out of action due to a severe knee injury. As PWMania.com previously reported, Lyons was eliminated from the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament on this week’s NXT 2.0 program. Lyons was withdrawn from her semi-final match against Fallon Henley after suffering a freak accident while training at the WWE Performance Center. Lyons later confirmed her injury on social media, revealing a huge rubber brace on her leg while in the trainer’s room.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Latest On WWE’s Plans For The Women’s Tag Team Titles

As PWMania.com previously reported, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi, reportedly walked out of WWE RAW due to creative differences with Vince McMahon. Michael Cole discussed how “Sasha and Naomi let us all down” and “their actions disappointed millions of WWE fans” on the May...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#The Nation Of Domination
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – May 23, 2022

WWE RAW Results – May 23, 2022. Your announcers are Corey Graves, Jimmy Smith, and Byron Saxton. We begin with a look at the crowning of a single tag team champion on the main roster when the Usos defeated Randy Orton and Riddle. Riddle makes his way to the...
WWE
PWMania

Theory to Change WWE United States Title Belt Design?

Theory hopes to change the design of the WWE United States Championship that he won from Finn Balor on the April 18 edition of RAW. Theory recently spoke with B-Sox of 95 KGGO and indicated that the design of the title may be changed in the near future. Theory has stated that he wants to include a camera on the front plate of the belt so that he may capture some of his trademark selfies while wearing it.
WWE
PWMania

Speculation on New Character Coming to WWE NXT 2.0

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 a vignette aired teasing the arrival of a new Italian character named Giovanni Vinci. Because Vinci was born in Italy, several fans on social media have speculated that he is the former Fabian Aichner. Aicher hasn’t been on NXT television since...
WWE
PWMania

Jeff Jarrett Comments On Appearing On Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions Show

During this week’s “My World with Jeff Jarrett,” Jeff Jarrett discussed his appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. “I don’t know how long the conversation was and who knows what they will end up airing, but when they rolled tape, it was a lot of fun. I’ll just say that,” Jarrett said. “It was a lot of fun walking down memory lane. He’s got a good recall. I know he has good researchers.”
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Mick Foley Debuting New Podcast “Foley Is Pod”

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will debut his “Foley Is Pod” podcast on Friday, June 3. Foley’s new show will be produced in collaboration with Conrad Thompson and AdFreeShows.com, it was announced today. Thompson will co-host the show. Foley’s Hell In a Cell “retirement” match against Triple H at No Way Out 2000 will be the centerpiece of the first episode.
FOLEY, AL
PWMania

SPOILERS: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 5/27/22

WWE taped this week’s edition of NXT Level Up from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, to air this coming Friday night. The following are full WWE NXT Level Up spoilers:. – Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward defeated Damaris Griffin and Bryson Montana. – Amari Miller defeated Arianna Grace.
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

Ruby Soho Comments on Owen Hart’s Legacy in AEW, Toni Storm – Britt Baker

AEW star Ruby Soho says bringing Owen Hart’s legacy into AEW is something that really means a lot to the company and is a beautiful thing. On Friday’s AEW Rampage, Soho will face Kris Statlander in a semi-final match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. The winner of that match will face the winner of tonight’s semi-finals match between Toni Storm and Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite on Sunday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Soho was recently asked about AEW’s partnership with The Owen Hart Foundation by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.
WWE
PWMania

Alexa Bliss Reacts to Fan Criticism Over Her New WWE Theme Song

Alexa Bliss addressed criticism of her new WWE theme song on Instagram this week. Before her win over Sonya Deville last week, Bliss revealed a new WWE theme. Yesterday, Bliss shared a new photo on Instagram, and one follower asked her to change her theme tune. “First time I actually...
WWE
PWMania

Details on WWE’s “All Hands on Deck” Meeting Today

According to reports, WWE officials had an “all hands on deck” meeting with employees. WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan mentioned that WWE is signing more overseas partners for the WWE Network during the meeting. According to PWInsider, the plan is to deploy the Network to different markets, similar to how Peacock now leases the Network’s programming in the US.
WWE
PWMania

Renee Paquette Reveals What She Wants Jon Moxley To Stop Doing During Matches

Renee Paquette was asked what she would like her husband Jon Moxley to quit doing during matches on her podcast. Paquette’s response was as follows:. “Licking people’s blood. I hate it. I hate it. I hate it. I don’t get it. I hate it. That definitely ranks really, really high for me. Anytime he does it, I’m like, why? What is happening? Why are you doing this? I don’t think it’s necessary. That would be number one for me. I hate it. I also don’t like slap spots, like a slap to the head I could do without. I actually don’t like spots with chairs either.”
WWE
PWMania

Tony Khan Admits He’d “Love” To Introduce AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the company possibly introducing Women’s Tag Team Titles during a media call to promote the 2022 AEW Double or Nothing PPV. “Yeah, I have [thought about them]. We have a lot of great wrestlers in AEW and a lot of great women’s and men’s wrestlers in AEW. I have thought about doing those and as we continue to expand the roster and hopefully get more teams and get some people who have been injury and on the shelf, back, that would be something I would love to do in the future. The trios belts would be something that I think the fans would enjoy and fans have called for, but I would love to add more titles and more champions as we go if they make sense and those are both cool ideas and stuff we’ve talked about.”
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy