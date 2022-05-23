Powerhouse Hobbs Speaks on Comparisons to Butch Reed, Harlem Heat’s Impression On Him

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the company possibly introducing Women’s Tag Team Titles during a media call to promote the 2022 AEW Double or Nothing PPV. “Yeah, I have [thought about them]. We have a lot of great wrestlers in AEW and a lot of great women’s and men’s wrestlers in AEW. I have thought about doing those and as we continue to expand the roster and hopefully get more teams and get some people who have been injury and on the shelf, back, that would be something I would love to do in the future. The trios belts would be something that I think the fans would enjoy and fans have called for, but I would love to add more titles and more champions as we go if they make sense and those are both cool ideas and stuff we’ve talked about.”

