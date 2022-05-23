Rudy Giuliani Flips Out On Heckler In Profanity-Laced Parade Tirade

Rudy Giuliani , the former New York mayor and henchman to Donald Trump , lost his cool at a heckler during the Celebrate Israel Parade in New York on Sunday.

It’s not clear what the heckler said, but it caught Giuliani’s attention as he made a beeline to the barricades where onlookers were gathered.

“I reduced crime, you jackass,” Giuliani fired back. “You are a brainwashed asshole.”

“Very classy,” someone ― possibly the initial heckler ― said sarcastically. “Class act.”

“I am a class act,” Giuliani declared. “You’re probably as demented as Biden!”

The “Borat 2” star then stormed off, furiously waving a tiny Israeli flag.

The moment was caught on video by journalist Jacob Kornbluh of The Forward, a news website aimed at a Jewish audience:

Giuliani, as he does in this video, has often claimed credit for a drop in crime rates in New York during his administration.

However, analysts say the reality is much more complicated: PolitiFact notes the decline in crime rates actually began several years before Giuliani took office. And while the trend continued under his mayorship, it was also part of a nationwide decline in crime and the impact of his policies is debatable.

His latest incident comes days after he reportedly was questioned for nine hours by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, carried out by Trump supporters attempting to block the certification of the election.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.