Rudy Giuliani Flips Out On Heckler In Profanity-Laced Parade Tirade

By Ed Mazza
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

Rudy Giuliani , the former New York mayor and henchman to Donald Trump , lost his cool at a heckler during the Celebrate Israel Parade in New York on Sunday.

It’s not clear what the heckler said, but it caught Giuliani’s attention as he made a beeline to the barricades where onlookers were gathered.

“I reduced crime, you jackass,” Giuliani fired back. “You are a brainwashed asshole.”

“Very classy,” someone ― possibly the initial heckler ― said sarcastically. “Class act.”

“I am a class act,” Giuliani declared. “You’re probably as demented as Biden!”

The “Borat 2” star then stormed off, furiously waving a tiny Israeli flag.

The moment was caught on video by journalist Jacob Kornbluh of The Forward, a news website aimed at a Jewish audience:

Giuliani, as he does in this video, has often claimed credit for a drop in crime rates in New York during his administration.

However, analysts say the reality is much more complicated: PolitiFact notes the decline in crime rates actually began several years before Giuliani took office. And while the trend continued under his mayorship, it was also part of a nationwide decline in crime and the impact of his policies is debatable.

His latest incident comes days after he reportedly was questioned for nine hours by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, carried out by Trump supporters attempting to block the certification of the election.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 149

Viva Satire!
3d ago

Reportedly Rudy Giuliani worked himself up into such a frenzy, that when he went to take a sip from his flask, he accidentally drank from his bottle of Black Hair Dye.

Reply(13)
75
WAKE UP!
2d ago

Did Giuliani have to tuck in his shirt afterwards? He reduced crime back when? He promotes it now. With baseless accusations and outright lies! Biden has accomplished more in one year, than Trump did in four! Biden does his job! He is not their to entertain and act like a President. He is a President! He has to be the unpopular one. Decisions never make everyone happy! Especially the unhappy ones with money! Giuliani is going to jail. From enforcing the law to being smacked by it. How the mighty have fallen! And all it took was a giant man baby With bone spurs to do it!

Reply(8)
34
JUNIOR420r World
2d ago

this guy constantly has black hair dye running down his face I think he just needs to accept the fact that he looks old no matter what he does

Reply(6)
15
