SIM Fitness: Pilates Barre

In observance of Memorial Day, Flower Mound Town Hall, Municipal Court, Library, Senior Center, and Animal Adoption Center will close on Monday, May 30. Trash, recycling, and bulk collections will be delayed by one day. Monday’s customers will be serviced on Tuesday, May 31, and so on until collections are complete on Saturday, June 4. As always, Police, Fire, and other emergency services will remain in operation at all times.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO