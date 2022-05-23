SIM Fitness: Pilates Barre

Take a tour of Top O’ Hill Terrace in Arlington. This clandestine casino and tea room attracted wealthy, well-known patrons from the late 1920s through 1947. During police raids, gamblers often avoided arrest by dashing through tunnels beneath present-day Arlington Baptist College. Please bring money for lunch at Jambo’s BBQ (entrees $7 - $15).
Beginners and experienced painters alike will enjoy this class where students learn brushstrokes and techniques and complete their own works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
In observance of Memorial Day, Flower Mound Town Hall, Municipal Court, Library, Senior Center, and Animal Adoption Center will close on Monday, May 30. Trash, recycling, and bulk collections will be delayed by one day. Monday’s customers will be serviced on Tuesday, May 31, and so on until collections are complete on Saturday, June 4. As always, Police, Fire, and other emergency services will remain in operation at all times.
