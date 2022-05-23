ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

SIM Fitness: Pilates Barre

 3 days ago

INSTRUCTOR: JODY Pilates focuses on strengthening your CORE & improving...

May Trip: Top O' Hill Terrace

Take a tour of Top O’ Hill Terrace in Arlington. This clandestine casino and tea room attracted wealthy, well-known patrons from the late 1920s through 1947. During police raids, gamblers often avoided arrest by dashing through tunnels beneath present-day Arlington Baptist College. Please bring money for lunch at Jambo’s BBQ (entrees $7 - $15).
Creative Art: Learn to Draw

Learn the most important building block of all art! Join instructor Sandra Willet for this new drawing class that will meet each Thursday.
Fellowship Groups: Melting Pot Meet-Up

Meet up with this diverse group to explore the diversity and culture of the SIM membership! Each week, the group will meet for pot-lucks, karaoke, educational seminars, dancing, and more!
Creative Art: Art House Watercolor Workshop

Beginners and experienced painters alike will enjoy this class where students learn brushstrokes and techniques and complete their own works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
Memorial Day Closures and Events in Flower Mound

In observance of Memorial Day, Flower Mound Town Hall, Municipal Court, Library, Senior Center, and Animal Adoption Center will close on Monday, May 30. Trash, recycling, and bulk collections will be delayed by one day. Monday’s customers will be serviced on Tuesday, May 31, and so on until collections are complete on Saturday, June 4. As always, Police, Fire, and other emergency services will remain in operation at all times.
May Special Event: Game Night

Get ready for fun and games with SIM friends. Play fun, social games like Pictionary, Family Feud, Trivial Pursuit and more. Sponsored by Advance Senior Options.

