Bernheisel keeping the family tradition of racing going | Fast Lane

LEOLA – A weekend collision in Lancaster County between a vehicle and a horse drawn wagon has injured three people. On Saturday at 9:32 a.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to the 500 block of Musser School Road in Leola. An investigation showed that a westbound car struck an eastbound horse that was pulling a wagon. After impact, the car continued westbound into an adjacent field along with the horse and wagon. The car driver, 86-year-old Margaret Robinson of Ephrata, was taken to Lancaster General Hospital with moderate injuries. The riders of the wagon, 69-year-old Sally Lapp and her 44-year-old daughter, Edna, both of New Holland, were thrown from the wagon. Both were rushed to Lancaster General with traumatic injuries. The horse was deceased at the scene.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO