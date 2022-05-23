ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

My Memory of the Billy Club - Dr. Ed Iannuccilli

By Dr. Ed Iannuccilli, Contributor
GoLocalProv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t remember police officers carrying guns when I was a kid growing up in Providence. Very likely they did. What I remember is the friendly and familiar police officer who carried a billy club as he walked his beat along Academy Avenue. My eyes were fixed on his skills twirling...

www.golocalprov.com

Comments / 0

Related
Valley Breeze

Woonsocket's Ye Olde English overcomes hurdles, reaches a century

WOONSOCKET – In May of 1922, six years after opening, Ye Olde English Fish & Chips moved from Olneyville Square in Providence to Woonsocket, seeking out a larger space in a permanent landing spot. Woonsocket has been home ever since. Gordon “Gordie” Sowden Robinson, the third generation to own...
WOONSOCKET, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Geared up for Gaspee Days and the Brits are coming

It’s official: Gaspee Days are here. And this being the 250th anniversary of the burning of the Gaspee, this year’s celebration is of special significance, even the Brits are taking notice. Peter Abbott, the British general counsel in Boston, who was here earlier this month for the announcement that funds have been raised for the search for the schooner, plans to return for the parade on June 11 at the invitation of Warwick/Cranston Rep. Joseph McNamara. McNamara said Abbott plans to march with him in the parade. It’s hardly the first time that visitors from across “the pond” have attended the parade or been recognized by the Gaspee Days Committee. Three years ago descendants of William Dudingston, of Scotland and captain of the Gaspee, were welcomed by the committee and Dr. John Concannon.
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Veteran Roger B. Blanchette Jr., Dies at 75

Roger B. Blanchette Jr., 75, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in the Kent Regency, Warwick. Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Roger B. and Yvonne (Gauvin) Blanchette Sr. Roger resided in Warwick for the past 15 years, previously residing in Cumberland and Madison, NH.
WARWICK, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
GoLocalProv

Missing Providence Teen Found

A missing teen in Providence has been found. Trinna Perry Briggs confirmed with GoLocal on Tuesday night that 16-year-old Tiarie “V” Briggs -- who was last seen on Thursday -- has been found and is home. Latest in City. As GoLocal had reported, a mother in Providence was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

At 84, Vito’s still pairing cuts, cabernet

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Vito Paglia says he isn’t a heavy talker, but he doesn’t have to be. Now some six decades into his profession of cutting hair, he learned a long time ago that it’s all about listening. Why, he says, would you want to dive...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

15 Pride Month events in Rhode Island this June

With Pride Month almost here, The Herald has compiled a list of events in the Providence area celebrating the LGBTQ+ community this June. Local groups will be hosting exhibits, shows, community events and more. May 23-June 8: Youth Pride, Inc. Virtual 5k. Youth Pride, Inc., a nonprofit supporting LGBTQ youth,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Filming wrapping up on ‘Our Town: North Providence’

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library hosted a filming day for “Our Town: North Providence” on May 14, the last filming event before a summer editing process that will result in the final documentary on the town this fall. Library Director Stefanie Blankenship said...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Peel
GoLocalProv

The Providence Flea Turns 10—2022 Summer Season Kicks Off Sunday

The Providence Flea celebrates its 10th outdoor season beginning with Opening Day on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 10am – 3pm, and every Sunday through September, rain or shine, on the Providence River Greenway across from 345 South Water Street in downtown Providence. The Flea also announced a series...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

This Rhode Island Woman Believes This Table Can Change Lives

One of the state’s biggest inclusion and accessibility advocates will be unveiling a new project on Tuesday in Providence — that she believes has the ability to change lives. Tina Guenette Pedersen, along with members of The Steel Yard, will be unveiling “Tina’s Table,” which will feature bench...
PROVIDENCE, RI
nbcboston.com

South Boston Residents Angry After Weekend Chaos at Carson Beach

South Boston residents are angry after countless fights broke out over the weekend when thousands of people packed Carson Beach as temperatures soared into the 90s across New England. With the violence of the weekend still fresh, Francis Michalsky had to come see the aftermath for herself on Monday. "This...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club
ABC6.com

Local parents react to Texas school shooting

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – As the entire nation mourns for the families who lost loved ones Tuesday after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. An 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School, marking the 27th school shooting already this year. Parents across the country, including in Rhode Island, have been left worrying about their children’s safety and pleading for change.
WARWICK, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Cowesett Woman Still Missing After 8 Days

Charlotte Lester, who lived just over the East Greenwich line in Warwick, went missing May 16. On Monday, police found Lester’s red pickup truck in the rear parking lot at Kent Hospital. Her dog was found on Elmwood Avenue in Warwick last Wednesday. In addition, police continue to surveil...
ashlandmass.com

Virtual: History Of New England Stone Walls

Stone walls are an iconic landscape feature of New England. They once served a functional purpose, but today they are threads through time, defining the region’s historical identity. Join Leigh Schoberth, senior preservation services manager at Historic New England, to explore the history of stone wall building in the region, and to develop a framework for identifying different types of stone walls. Prior to joining Historic New Engalnd, Schoberth worked as the preservation policy associate for Preservation Society of Newport County and as a preservation professional for Knapp Architects. She has a BA in history from University of Michigan and an MS in historic preservation from Clemson University.
ASHLAND, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
communityadvocate.com

‘A bittersweet moment’: Edgemere Diner leaves its Shrewsbury home

SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury’s Edgemere Diner is on the move. It’s not going far, at least for the time being, however, as the diner’s owner plans to temporarily store the structure in Grafton before eventually relocating it to New York. Crews were busy on Tuesday morning loading...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Turnto10.com

Providence woman arrested for scamming woman out of thousands in Tiverton

(WJAR) — The Tiverton Police Department has arrested a Providence woman for scamming a Tiverton resident out of thousands of dollars. Police say 29-year-old Luz Henriquez is connected to a plot that mislead a 70-year-old Tiverton woman out of $9,000. The victim was told her grandson had gotten into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy