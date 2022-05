YORK, Pa. — The York Suburban Trojans home crowd brought the energy for the 2A semifinals, and the team did, as well. The Trojans started off the first set with a massive spike from Jacob Brenner, but not to be outdone by St. Francis commit and teammate Brady Stump who had several powerful spikes of his own. The Barons lead early in each set but the deficit never got to out of hand for the Trojans. The Trojans come up with the sweep of the Barons 3-0.

YORK, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO