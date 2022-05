If you’re going to play football, at least play football so wonderfully that you get tasty call-ups to have your face in tellies all over the world, am I right?. That’s the case for four Newcastle lads entering the early-summer international stage of games at multiple levels and different competitions. The ones picked up my nation managers out there: Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Fabian Schär, and the freshest Magpie sensation Elliot Anderson.

WORLD ・ 13 HOURS AGO