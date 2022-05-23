ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Medical Rescue Underway at Clam Beach

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn injured woman needed rescuing tonight from what law enforcement described as a swamp near the south end...

kymkemp.com

Comments / 1

actionnewsnow.com

Redding vegetation fire: human-caused

REDDING, Calif. - Redding firefighters stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire in the area of Lowden Lane and Cypress Avenue. People in the Snowboats Lounge were briefly evacuated but have returned. The size of the fire is unknown. Firefighters say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
kymkemp.com

Fire Reported in Greenbelt Near L & 17th Streets

Scanner traffic indicates there is a vegetation fire in the greenbelt in Eureka off of L Street between 15th and 17th streets. Reporting parties are stated they heard an explosion prior to the fire starting. Please remember that this story is unfolding. Information is being reported as we gather it....
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Burros Busted

Yesterday, a pair of unruly fugitives from justice attempted to slip from their secret lair somewhere in the heart of Eureka–no doubt to commit fearsome deeds. But an alert citizen spotted the escapees. The surly duo attempted to flee capture on foot..er..hoof but the citizen nabbed the escapees on I Street and Manzanita about 7 p.m. and the cops were called.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Threatened Family Member With an Imitation Firearm, Says MCSO

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 05-22-2022 at 6:09 P.M., the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Arcata man arrested for throwing pipe at Anderson Police officer

ANDERSON, Calif. — A Humboldt County man was arrested in Anderson Tuesday for throwing a pipe at an Anderson Police officer. According to police, officers were called to the area of Highway 273 and Alexander Avenue just after 11 a.m. for reports of a man walking in and out of traffic and throwing rocks at passing cars.
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

St. Joseph Hospital responds to high patient assaults

EUREKA, Calif. — Some nurses on the North Coast have been experiencing violence in the workplace for years, but within the last month, the hospital saw an uptick in cases. According to Chief Executive Roberta Luskin-Halk, the hospital reported nine assaults from patients which she says is enough to raise concern.
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters battling vegetation fire in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Firefighters are battling a half acre vegetation fire in the area of Willow Street near Jackson Street, according to the fire department. Police closed Willow Street as crews work on the fire. As of 4:15 p.m., the fire department said one lane of Willow Street has reopened.
RED BLUFF, CA
kymkemp.com

Stolen Vehicle Reported from Gary Crivello’s Cars in Fortuna

According to scanner traffic, a grey Toyota Tacoma was reported stolen from Gary Crivello’s Cars on Main Street in Fortuna just before 8:30 a.m. on May 25th by a male in his thirties. Fortuna PD spotted the vehicle traveling southbound on South Fortuna Boulevard minutes after the report. Dispatch...
FORTUNA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Anderson police arrest man following pipe-throwing incident

ANDERSON, Calif. - Anderson Police arrest man following a rock-throwing incident and assaulting an officer, police said. On Tuesday morning, officers responded to reports of a man that was walking in and out of traffic in the area of Highway 273 and Alexander Avenue, throwing rocks at vehicles that were driving past.
ANDERSON, CA
Steve Glaveski

B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. GERALD FAUSTINO SPANNAUS HCSO Arrest or Detention...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Do You Know Who Took These Logs? HCSO Is Stumped

Two very special logs were stolen this month from the McKay Community Forest and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help them track down the thieves. “Unknown suspects are believed to have forced entry through two locked gates on the property, taking the logs sometime within the last two weeks,” a post on the Sheriff’s Facebook page states. “The logs were approximately 15-20 feet long and would have required some type of specialized equipment to remove.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fortuna Police Release Images of Bank Robber’s Car

This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. As of Tuesday afternoon (May 24th 2022), Detectives from the Fortuna Police Department finished processing closed circuit surveillance...
FORTUNA, CA
krcrtv.com

Three hit by bull near Sundial Bridge speak out

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Carolyn, David and Julisa were taking a stroll to the Sundial Bridge Friday when a bull ran into them, sending one to the hospital. "We weren't even a part of the rodeo or going to it. I believe they could have had way more safety precautions in place," said Julisa Maldonado, who was hurt that night. "It could have been so much worse. After the bull was put away, there were kids who were on the bridge at the time of the attack who ran over to see what was going on. What if it had been one of those kids who were hit by the bull? I'm grateful that it was me instead of someone else."
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

BREAKING: Road closure due to vegetation fire in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. — BREAKING, MAY 23, 3:50 PM:. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) announced that their units are out with the Red Bluff Fire Department working a vegetation fire. Red Bluff Police said Willow Street is currently closed at Jackson Street while firefighters work to extinguish the...
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Police investigate stabbing at Redding apartments Monday night

REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, MAY 23, 11 PM:. Redding police are investigating a reported stabbing at an apartment complex on the 2500 block of Bunker Street, next to Second Baptist Church. KRCR's Chief Photographer currently at the scene, Adam McAllister, says the victim has been taken to the hospital...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 arrested on drug related charges in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. - Two people in Anderson were arrested on drug charges on Tuesday, the Anderson Police Department said. Clarence Ashby, 53, and Renae Ashby, 51, were arrested after officers served a narcotic-related search warrant on the 2900 block of Oak Street. During the search, police located evidence of drug...
ANDERSON, CA

