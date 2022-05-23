Special Weather Statement issued for Bullock, Macon, Montgomery, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 03:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Inland; Clarke; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Monroe, Mobile, northern Baldwin, southern Washington, south central Clarke, western Escambia, northwestern Escambia, eastern George and southeastern Greene Counties through 415 AM CDT At 316 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles east of Stapleton to 3 miles north of Bay Minette to 4 miles northwest of Hurley. Movement was north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Prichard, Saraland, Bay Minette, Atmore, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Citronelle, Lucedale, Creola, Leakesville, Chunchula, Stockton, McCullough, Stapleton, Gulfcrest, Deer Park, Axis, Mount Vernon, Calvert and Semmes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO