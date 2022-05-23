ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

India's top mining, steel groups warn of adverse impact from export duty hikes

By Neha Arora, Rupam Jain
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HFXbw_0fn5bQmi00

NEW DELHI, May 23 (Reuters) - The increase in export taxes on iron ore, announced by the Indian government over the weekend, will lead to large surpluses at home, and mainly hit producers of low grade ores that depend on overseas markets, a mining industry body said on Monday.

On Saturday, the government announced that with effect from Sunday export tariffs on new iron ores and concentrates would be raised to 50% from 30%, and duties on pellets would be hiked to 45% from zero. The government also removed import tariffs for coking coal and coke.

Benchmark iron ore futures in China - the world's top consumer of the ore - rose about 7% in early trade on Monday, tracking their biggest daily jump in two-and-a-half months, as India is one of their major non-mainstream iron ore suppliers.

"This is self-defeating, actually, because there will be a lot of stockpiling," R.K. Sharma, secretary-general of the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI), said, adding that exports to China were also declining because of low grade quality of Indian ore.

Production by global miners, including BHP (BHP.AX), Rio Tinto (RIO.L) and Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX) in Australia, has been disrupted by supply-chain snags and pandemic-induced labour shortages, while Brazil's Vale has also had to weather problems. read more

STEEL EXPORT OUTLOOK DIMS

India, South Asia's third-largest economy, also raised export tax by 15% on eight steel intermediates and scrapped import duty on coking coal, shortages of which have been driving up steel prices.

India's top steelmakers body warned on Monday the new export duty on steel products will "adversely impact" mills that have been aiming to boost exports and widen global market share following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The world's second-largest crude steel producer churned out a record 120 million tonnes in the fiscal year that ended in March.

"The latest policy will dampen fresh investments," Dilip Oommen, chief executive officer of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd (AM/NS India) (ESRG.UL) and president of the Indian Steel Association, told Reuters.

AM/NS India - a joint venture between ArcelorMittal (MT.LU) and Nippon Steel (5401.T) - believes that the decision to raise the steel export tax would hit the company's 90,000 tonnes of steel exports every month, Oommen said.

Separately, Kaustubh Chaubal, vice-president of corporate finance group, Moody's Investors Service, said the export duty increase would raise costs for domestic steel mills. read more

Reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi and Rupam Jain in Mumbai; Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj, Simon Cameron-Moore, Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Analysis: Turkey's recurring currency nightmare strikes again

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Another 9% plunge in Turkey's lira this month and debt market danger gauges at levels last seen during the 2008 global crash have prompted investor concerns that a fresh crisis might be brewing in the country. Whether President Tayyip Erdogan's government can avoid market turmoil,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

India asked to supply more than 1.5 mln tonnes wheat

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday. "More than half a...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nippon Steel#Steel Mills#Steel Industry#Indian#Fimi#Fortescue Metals Group#Vale
Reuters

Asia's synthetic drug trade booms, with record meth seizures

BANGKOK, May 30 (Reuters) - Trafficking of synthetic drugs in East and Southeast Asia continued to expand last year, with more than one billion methamphetamine tablets seized by authorities, the United Nations said on Monday. Prices of methamphetamine or meth, by far the region's most popular drug, fell last year...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Reuters

Israel interested in boosted defence sales to Europe amid Ukraine crisis

JERUSALEM, May 30 (Reuters) - Israel's defence minister voiced interest in increased military sales to Europe against the backdrop of the Ukraine-Russia war, but declined to expand on the possibility of a German purchase of Israeli missile interceptors. Germany's Chief of Defence, General Eberhard Zorn, was quoted as saying last...
MILITARY
Reuters

Europe's dash for gas puts Australia's LNG import plans at risk

MELBOURNE, May 31 (Reuters) - Europe's race to replace Russian gas supply has threatened Australia's plans for five gas import terminals as they compete for key infrastructure, raising the risk of a supply shortfall in Australia's populous southeast in the next two years. France, Germany and the Netherlands among others...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rallies as current account surplus hits 14-year high

(Adds economist quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against the greenback * Touches its strongest since April 22 at 1.2651 * Canada's current account surplus climbs to C$5.0 billion * Canadian bond yields rise across curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level in more than five-weeks against the greenback on Monday, as data showed Canada's current account surplus turning positive and ahead of an expected interest rate hike this week by the Bank of Canada. Canada's current account surplus was C$5.0 billion in the first quarter, swinging from a revised C$137 million deficit in the fourth quarter. It was the widest surplus since the second quarter of 2008. "We expect the ongoing strength in commodities to support the current account in Q2 (second quarter), though offset by a deeper services deficit as travel recovers more fully," said Shelly Kaushik, an economist at BMO Capital Markets. Canada's GDP data, due on Tuesday, could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Money markets expect the central bank to raise its benchmark rate by half a percentage point for a second straight time at a policy decision on Wednesday. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.5% higher at 1.2657 to the greenback, or 79.01 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest since April 22 at 1.2651. Gains for the loonie came as world share markets rose and the U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies, with investors betting on a possible slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was up 1.8% at $117.17 a barrel as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. U.S. crude oil futures rose 0.6% to $117.17 a barrel as China eased COVID-19 restrictions and traders priced in expectations that the European Union will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, with the 10-year up 3.5 basis points at 2.825%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis and Diane Craft)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Stocks dip, bonds drop as German surprise renews inflation fears

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Reuters) - Stocks wobbled and bonds fell in Asia, while the dollar rose on Tuesday after a hot inflation reading in Germany heightened nerves about the pace and scale of looming interest rate hikes. Rising energy prices added to worry about the persistence of consumer pain. Brent...
STOCKS
Reuters

Australia's Predictive Discovery raises $55 million for Guinea gold mine

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Australian exploration firm Predictive Discovery has agreed $55 million in funding from institutional investors through a share placement to develop its Bankan gold project in Guinea, it said on Monday. Predictive Discovery will use the cash to complete baseline environmental studies and continue drilling with an aim...
METAL MINING
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy