Private equity firm Sycamore drops out of Ted Baker's sale process

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago

May 23 (Reuters) - British fashion chain Ted Baker said on Monday private equity firm Sycamore was no longer part of its sale process, and that the London-listed group had now received several revised takeover proposals from other parties.

Ted Baker said it had selected a preferred counterparty to take forward the new proposals into a due diligence process. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

