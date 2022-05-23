ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IT Outsourcing Market Size to Register a Growth of USD 97.51 billion | Need to Optimize Business Processes is a Key Driver | Technavio

By TechNavio
 3 days ago
NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT outsourcing market size is estimated to grow by USD 97.51 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5%. Factors such as the need to optimize business processes are significantly driving the...

LED Phosphors Market- 49% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Smartphones Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LED phosphors market by Application (Smartphones, LCD TVs, Laptops/Tablets, Automotive, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offering. 49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for LED phosphors in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and MEA. The high demand for LED phosphors owing to investment in R and D and their wide adoption will facilitate the LED phosphors market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Landscaping And Gardening Services Market size to grow by USD 6.60 Bn |BrightView Holdings Inc. and Chapel Valley Landscape Co. emerge as Key Contributors |Technavio

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Landscaping and Gardening Services Market size and is expected to grow by USD 6.60 billion, at a CAGR of almost 5.13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Click and get sample report in minutes.
Smplrspace Secures Pre-seed Fundraise of US$600,000 With Digital Floor Plan Solution for Building Operations

SINGAPORE, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smplrspace Pte Ltd (Smplrspace), the floor plan platform for app builders, announced today the closing of a pre-seed fundraise of US$600,000 that includes angel investors such as Sam Marks (Coworker) and an AngelCentral syndicate led by Sam Gibb (Resolution Ventures) with participation from Shao Ning Huang (Chief Angel, Angelcentral).
VIANAI Systems Introduces First Revenue Science Platform for the Enterprise

Vianai Accelerates Causal Data Science Solutions with Acquisition of Dealtale, to Create New AI-Powered Category for Reimagining Customer Engagement. PALO ALTO, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vianai Systems ("Vian"), the human-centered AI platform and products company, today launched the Dealtale Revenue Science Platform, bringing Vian's causal data science solutions together with Dealtale's no-code data platform, to establish a new category called Revenue Science. Revenue Science looks deeper than traditional machine learning solutions to not only forecast revenue, but reveal how marketing, sales and product activities actually drive sales. The platform places these capabilities directly in the hands of business professionals, without the need for data science, engineering or IT expertise. This unprecedented time-to-value enables companies across a wide spectrum of data maturity levels to immediately start taking advantage of sophisticated AI techniques, without the cost, technical or resource barriers.
Nearside Releases Study on the Gig Economy and the Evolution of Self-Employment Since March 2020

Nearside Study Underscores Work Challenges Amidst Pandemic and Signals Emerging Opportunities in Self-Employment and Gig Worker Resilience. SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nearside, a neobanking platform built on the belief that starting a business should be easier, has released the results of its 2022 study on how the pandemic has changed the gig economy and self-employment. This report examines data collected from more than 1,000 self-employed workers to examine the fluctuations in both career and wellbeing among the self-employed workforce since March 2020. Download the full report here and receive a free copy within minutes.
Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market Size to Grow by USD 775.24 million | 40% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

NEW YORK , May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the oil and gas refinery maintenance services market estimates that the market size will grow by USD 775.24 million from 2021 to 2026, with the growth momentum accelerating at a CAGR of 4.06%. The surging demand for refined fuel is driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as fluctuations in crude oil prices are challenging the market growth.
Eco Wave Power Announces Submission of Formal Application for Delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm as Part of U.S. Focus

ADSs Will Continue to Trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market in the U.S. STOCKHOLM, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) (NASDAQ First North: ECOWVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), a leader in the production of clean electricity from ocean and sea waves, today announced that it has submitted a formal application of delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden ("Nasdaq First North").
Molecular Devices launches automated workcells for ELISA workflows

Showcasing select automated instruments and capabilities at Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening Europe 2022 Conference and Exhibition in Dublin, Ireland. SAN JOSE, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Molecular Devices, LLC., a leading provider of high-performance life science solutions, today introduced five ready-made workcells for Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) workflows that offer automation capabilities ranging from entry level to advanced. Automating labor-intensive plate-based assays increases walkaway time, throughput, and reproducibility by reducing the amount of common, repetitive, hands-on steps for researchers.
Handyman Connection Seeks National Expansion Through Franchising

Locally-Owned Home Improvement Franchise Meets Increasing Demand by Targeting New Territories Across North America. BLUE ASH, Ohio, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Handyman Connection – North America's premier business liaison connecting customers to local craftsmen in their home community– is announcing plans to continue its expansion through the offering of new franchising opportunities. Handyman Connection provides over 430+ different services staffed by a top-tier team of professional craftsmen who are eager to assist with almost any home improvement or repair need. The brand currently operates in 60+ different service areas throughout North America and aims to open 20 new locations by the end of 2022.
ReloQuest Inc. Wins Best Use of Technology at The Serviced Apartment Awards, London 2022

WESTON, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReloQuest continues to achieve global acclaim as the leader in cloud-based innovative software delivering a business solution and the largest global marketplace, serving corporations, their employees, travel management, and relocation companies, including corporate housing and serviced apartment suppliers. The Awards recognize excellence in...
Nuventive Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance for the Highest Level of Data Security and Privacy

Planning and Improvement Software Leader Earns Designation from the Gold Standard for Data Security and Compliance Following Independent Audit. PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuventive, a leader in data-informed improvement software for higher education, announced today that it has achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) Type II compliance, widely regarded as the gold standard for data security.
JBS Couros rolls out the new EVO high-performance technology

The finish facilitates cleaning and maintenance while retaining the shine, and without cracking, for longer. SÃO PAULO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JBS Couros is introducing to the global market the EVO, an evolution in technology that affords greater resistance and durability to leather products with this finish. Following the advent of covid-19, many people adopted new habits to prevent the propagation of the virus. As a result, frequent sanitation of objects and surfaces became an essential habit that has led the industry to deliver longer-lasting products.
Informatica World 2022 Showcases Global Customer Adoption of the Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC)

Customers Volvo, Pepsi, ADT, Telus and FreddieMac to share Cloud Modernization success with IDMC at Informatica's annual customer conference. Informatica deepens partnerships with AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Snowflake and Databricks to accelerate cloud migrations with IDMC. IDMC powered by Informatica's AI engine, CLAIRE processes 32 trillion transactions per month on...
CROWN LABORATORIES EXPANDS AESTHETICS' PORTFOLIO WITH ACQUISITION OF ECLIPSE MEDCORP, LLC ASSETS

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., May 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- Crown Laboratories ("Crown"), a leading, fully integrated global skincare company, has finalized an agreement with Eclipse, a medical technology company, to acquire its global, aesthetics-focused assets. The acquisition expands Crown's aesthetics' product portfolio and enhances Crown's overall value proposition as a global leader in science-based aesthetic skincare solutions.
Keynotes, Tutorials, and Workshops Announced for IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering, September 2022

IEEE Quantum Week includes presentations by IBM Quantum, Quantinuum, Quantum Machines, and Microsoft. LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering (QCE22), the premier event bridging the gap between the science of quantum computing and the development of an industry surrounding it, has revealed its highly anticipated keynote lineup. Also known as IEEE Quantum Week, the multidisciplinary event will take place 18-23 September 2022, live at the Omni Interlocken Hotel in Broomfield, Colorado, as well as virtually, and will deliver cutting-edge developments in quantum research, practice, applications, education, and training. Registration Is Open Now.
magniX Names Nuno Taborda as CEO

Experienced Aerospace Executive to Helm Leading Electric Propulsion Company. GENEVA, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- magniX today named Nuno Taborda as Chief Executive Officer. Taborda is an accomplished aerospace executive with two decades of experience driving business performance and delivering pioneering technology programs from proof-of-concept, through certification, entry-into-service and scaled production.
