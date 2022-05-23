IT Outsourcing Market Size to Register a Growth of USD 97.51 billion | Need to Optimize Business Processes is a Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LED phosphors market by Application (Smartphones, LCD TVs, Laptops/Tablets, Automotive, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offering. 49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for LED phosphors in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and MEA. The high demand for LED phosphors owing to investment in R and D and their wide adoption will facilitate the LED phosphors market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

