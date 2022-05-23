ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco taxi cab crash kills 2 pedestrians

By Elissa Harrington
KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO - Two women were killed when a taxi cab slammed into pedestrians at a busy intersection in San Francisco. This happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at 3rd Street and Mission Street in the SoMa neighborhood. Police say the taxi...

www.ktvu.com

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco suspect charged in 3 violent assaults earlier in May

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco recently charged a suspect with three separate violent assaults on women that happened in the space of ten hours earlier this month, authorities said.A press release issued by the SFPD identified the suspect as 28-year-old Oakland resident Deandre Johnson. He has been booked on multiple charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, elder abuse, assault with intent to commit rape, battery, resisting arrest and other crimes. Police said the first incident happened Saturday afternoon, May 7. Officers from the SFPD's Ingleside station responded to an assault that occurred at approximately 3:13 p.m. at Desmond Street and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man killed by gunfire in Oakland, police look for shooter

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man has died in Oakland after he was shot by an unknown suspect, Oakland police said. The man was killed Wednesday about 9:40 p.m. in the 8800 block of Birch Street, according to spokeswoman Candace Keas. Police were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter and when...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Amtrak train strikes pedestrian in Oakland

A pedestrian was struck by an Amtrak train in Oakland on Wednesday. Amtrak said the victim was trespassing near the Coliseum. The Coast Starlight 14 train was stopped because of the collision. Police and firefighters were investigating.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Woman found fatally shot in SF home

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found fatally shot inside a home in the city’s Hunters Point neighborhood early Monday morning. Officers responded at 5:18 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the first block of Osceola Lane and found the 30-year-old victim, who was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Humpday Headlines: Highly Armed Man Arrested in San Jose for Stalking Former Employers

San Jose police say they may have headed off a mass shooting after the arrest of a man accused of felony stalking of his former employers. 43-year-old Bryan Velasquez of Morgan Hill was allegedly found in possession of modified semi-automatic rifles and handguns, and he is currently out on bail after he sent threatening emails to managers of a construction company from which he was fire. [Mercury News / KTVU]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfbayca.com

Police say one man attacked three women in less than 10 hours

One man has been arrested and charged in connection with three violent attacks on women across San Francisco in less than 10 hours. We reported two weeks ago on the first of the three attacks, where a 28-year-old woman was accosted and strangled by a man at Sunnydale Avenue and Desmond Street around 3:13 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Driver Rescued After Car Plunges Into South Bay Reservoir

First responders rescued a driver after her car went down an embankment and plunged into Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill, officials said. Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies jumped into the reservoir to rescue the female driver, the sheriff's office said. She suffered minor injuries in the crash. Footage shared by...
MORGAN HILL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Driver detained after CHP officer injured in hit-and-run

BERKELEY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a patrol car and an officer. Police say the driver of a pickup truck veered off Interstate Highway 80 near the University Avenue exit in Berkeley and hit the patrol car on Tuesday about 1 a.m. That's...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 wounded in Sonoma County shooting with state parole officers

One man underwent emergency surgery after a shooting with California parole officers in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, the county sheriff's office said. Few details have been revealed, but the wounded man is in critical condition after the surgery, according to the Sonoma County sheriff's office. It appears to police that...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Off-duty Oakland officer shoots suspect, leading to school lockdown

OAKLAND, Calif. - An off-duty Oakland police officer shot and wounded an armed suspect in West Oakland on Wednesday, which led to the lockdown of a nearby elementary school on the last day of class. The shooting happened about 9:30 a.m. near 35th and Market streets, a day after the...
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police search for man after recovering firearm at scene

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police on Wednesday morning said they were searching for a man who was spotted with a gun. Spokesman Paul Chambers said the firearm was recovered on the 800 block of 35th Street but that the man was at large. Police asked the public to avoid the...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Search continues for Pearl Pinson, abducted Vallejo teen

It's been six years since Pear Pinson vanished on her way to school in Vallejo and her parents vowed to never give up their efforts to find her. Pinson was 15 when witnesses saw her dragged from a pedestrian path. They said she was injured and screaming. And no one has seen her since.
VALLEJO, CA

