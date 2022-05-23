Bjorn Ulvaeus from ABBA is 'astonished' by the band's lasting popularity

Bathing yourself in olive oil or washing your hair with a combination of eggs and cognac may seem like a bit of an odd beauty trend in 2022 (or maybe not, if you consider the latest TikTok trends), but in 1880s Austria, such treatments were beloved - nay obsessed over - by ‘beauty queen’ Empress Elisabeth of Austria and Queen of Hungary. In a desperate attempt to preserve her youthful skin and radiant complexion (the empress was famously terrified of ageing), Elisabeth would prepare her own beauty compounds and creams. Her personal favourite was named ‘Crème Céleste’ and comprised of white wax, sweet almond oil, and rosewater; a concoction she was apparently confident could preserve her natural beauty.

