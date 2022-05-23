ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Video: Erislandy Lara Talks Canelo-Bivol, Charlo-Castano, More

By Boxing Video
Boxing Scene
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Video by Ryan Burton) - Erislandy Lara Interview - Davis vs. Romero will see five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis defend his WBA Lightweight Title against unbeaten...

www.boxingscene.com

BoxingNews24.com

Teofimo Lopez picks Rolly to beat Tank Davis on Saturday

By Huck Allen: Teofimo Lopez believes Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) will have his hand raised this Saturday night May 28th, in his bout against WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on Showtime Championship Boxing. Teofimo thinks that Gervonta (26-0, 24 KOs)...
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Manny Pacquiao Concedes, Finishes Third in 2022 Philippine Presidential Election

Manny Pacquiao is forced to throw in the towel after fighting until the bitter end in his bid to become the next president of the Philippines. The results of the 2022 Philippine Election saw Pacquiao place a distant third in the presidential race, prompting the current Senator and former eight-division champion to concede defeat late Tuesday evening. Pacquiao secured 3,629,547 votes (6.86%) with more than 98% of the polling precincts reporting results as of Wednesday morning, well behind likely winner Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., the son of former president and dictator Ferdinand Sr.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Fans believe GGG can beat Canelo on September 17th

By Sean Jones: Just moments ago, Matchroom Boxing announced that Gennadiy Golovkin would be challenging undisputed 154-lb champion Canelo Alvarez for his four belts on September 17th in their trilogy bout. Many fans are giving the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) a good chance of defeating Canelo, based on the...
mmanews.com

Watch: Amateur MMA Fight Ends In Seconds With Head Kick KO

Highlight-reel finishes are one of the most exciting parts of combat sports, but it’s not every day you see one in an amateur MMA fight. Competing in an amateur catch weight bout at 110lbs, Julieta Marquez only needed a few seconds to stop Brenda Oliva with a brutal head kick at Samurai House 4 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
NewsBreak
hypebeast.com

Canelo Álvarez Discusses Plans to Fight Gennady Golovkin and Rematch Dmitry Bivol

Shortly after his stunning loss to Dmitry Bivol, Canelo Álvarez has now announced his upcoming plans in the ring. The superstar boxer from Guadalajara revealed that his next fight will be a trilogy match with Gennady Golovkin. The bout will see Álvarez move back down to the Super-Middleweight weight class with his World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation, and World Boxing Organization world titles on the line.
Boxing Scene

Devin Haney's Father Reflects on Potential Absence For Kambosos Fight

Bill Haney admitted it was not easy to see his son off for what will be the most important fight of the lightweight champion’s young career. In an interview with Mark Kriegel during ESPN’s coverage of Saturday’s Top Rank card featuring a middleweight clash between Janibek Alimkhanuly and Danny Dignum, the elder Haney expounded on the recent news that he was unable to accompany his son Devin Haney, the WBC 135-pound beltholder, to Australia for his coveted June 4 undisputed lightweight matchup with WBA, WBO, and IBF champion George Kambosos.
Boxing Scene

Junior Fa Not Overlooking Lucas Browne, Expects a Tough Fight

Heavyweight veteran Lucas Browne has promised to pull off a big win on June 5th, as part of the undercard to the lightweight unification between George Kambosos and Devon Haney at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. Browne (30-3, 26 KOs) will have a tough test ahead of him, as he will...
Boxing Scene

Lara: I'm Ready To Fight With Best Of Middleweight Division; Tired Of Mentioning Names

Erislandy Lara’s level of opposition since his 12-round draw with Brian Castano in a 154-pound title fight three years ago has understandably attracted a lot of criticism. The Cuban southpaw has opened as at least a 20-1 favorite over Ramon Alvarez, Greg Vendetti and Thomas LaManna in his past three fights. The skillful two-division champion knocked out Alvarez in the second round and LaManna in the first round.
BoxingNews24.com

Artur Beterbiev will beat Joe Smith Jr predicts Eddie Hearn

By Brian Webber: Promoter Eddie Hearn believes IBF/WBC light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev will emerge as the victor in his three-belt unification fight against WBO champion Joe Smith Jr. in June 18th. The Top Rank promoted Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) and Smith (28-3, 22 KOs) will headline live on ESPN,...
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Benavidez is Very Big Fight For Canelo, PBC Should Give Him Plant

Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom views super middleweight contender David Benavidez as a very big name for Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. Canelo is currently tied to Hearn as part of a two-fight agreement. Earlier this month, Canelo moved up in weight and lost a twelve round unanimous decision to...
Boxing Scene

Wilder: I Can't Stop Now, I Must Continue With My Journey

Deontay Wilder is almost never at a loss for words. (photo by Ryan Hafey) A hometown presentation in his honor nearly brought the former WBC heavyweight champion to that point, as Wilder (42-2-1, 41KOs) fought back tears while addressing his adoring public Tuesday afternoon in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. A ceremony was held to present a life-size statue of his likeness to remain on permanent display in front of the Tuscaloosa Visitor’s Center in downtown Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

