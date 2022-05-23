Video: Erislandy Lara Talks Canelo-Bivol, Charlo-Castano, More

Bill Haney admitted it was not easy to see his son off for what will be the most important fight of the lightweight champion’s young career. In an interview with Mark Kriegel during ESPN’s coverage of Saturday’s Top Rank card featuring a middleweight clash between Janibek Alimkhanuly and Danny Dignum, the elder Haney expounded on the recent news that he was unable to accompany his son Devin Haney, the WBC 135-pound beltholder, to Australia for his coveted June 4 undisputed lightweight matchup with WBA, WBO, and IBF champion George Kambosos.
