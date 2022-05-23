ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado College 2022 Graduation

By Andy Koen
 3 days ago
Some 450 members of the Colorado College Class of 2022 are graduates tonight. The campus held its 148th Commencement Ceremony inside the new Ed Robson arena Sunday morning.

Joining those undergraduates in the ceremony were 16 graduate students who received their Masters of Arts in Teaching (MAT) degrees.

The commencement address was presented by Dr. Margaret Liu, an alumna from the Class of 1977 who has distinguished herself in the fields of vaccines, gene delivery, and cancer immunotherapy.

Leslie Irvine, CC Vice President and Director of Athletics said it was great to have a ceremony where everyone could celebrate in person.

"Our students are just so happy to have their families here and right at the moment of graduation as they think of their next chapters we're just really really proud of them," she said. "This is their home and we look forward to them coming back and sharing their stories and they're just so incredibly talented and we're really going to miss them."

The Class of '22 includes 71 varsity athletes, three Fullbright winners, two National Science Foundation Award Winners, and a Truman Scholar.
