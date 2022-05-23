ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USAFA Board recommends degrees but no commissions for unvaccinated cadets

By Andy Koen
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
The US Air Force Academy announced on Saturday that the Academy Board had met earlier in the week to conduct their standard review of whether the Cadets of the Class of 2022 had met all of their graduation requirements.

The board recommended approval of Bachelors of Science degrees for the three candidates who are refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. However, they cannot be commissioned into the Air Force as long as they remain unvaccinated.

A decision on whether those cadets should have to reimburse the US government for the cost of their education in lieu of military service will be made by the Secretary of the Air Force.
