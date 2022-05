TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new exhibit was unveiled at the Vigo County History Center featuring more than 200 political buttons from across many decades. It was donated to the museum by Eleanor Cox Riggs, who has served as a member of the League of Women Voters for over 50 years. She also served as president of the republican women’s club and was elected to the electoral college in 1976.

