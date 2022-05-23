ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Oliver Slams GOP’s Election Denier, Nationalist Candidate in Pennsylvania Governor Race

By Kimberly Nordyke
 3 days ago
Doug Mastriano’s ties aren’t the only thing John Oliver doesn’t like about the man who won the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania governor last week.

But, to be fair, he really doesn’t like those ties.

Mastriano, a state senator who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in his current campaign, is known for wearing ties with sayings like, “Gave proof through the night, in God we trust,” which is “not how that song goes,” Oliver noted on Sunday’s edition of HBO’s Last Week Tonight.

Another one, reading, “With God all things are possible,” looks like it comes from the “JC Penney Youth Minister DUI Hearing section,” Oliver joked.

Mastriano marched on the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6, 2021, following the presidential election in which Joe Biden defeated Trump, but says he did not break the law.

“Yeah, he marched on the capital on Jan. 6, something which has become a weird point of pride for Republicans,” said Oliver. “It’s like hearing someone brag they were on the boat the night Natalie Wood died. I don’t know what’s more troubling there — that you think that makes you sound good, or that some people might actually agree with you.”

Mastriano also gave an interview recently in which he said he already has his team picked out, including a secretary of state who is a “world-class person that knows voting integrity better than anyone else in the nation.”

Quipped Oliver: “I don’t know who he’s got in mind, but I do know there is no way they are a ‘world-class person’ because one, anyone Mastriano likes is immediately suspicious, and two, the only truly world-class people on the planet are Dolly Parton, and end of list.”

But Oliver also had some criticism for Mastriano’s Democratic opponent in the November election, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who’d been running ads promoting how closely Mastriano’s beliefs and platforms aligned with Trump in the hopes that he’d ultimately beat a candidate who may be deemed too far right.

“That is fucking risky,” he said. “I get the tactic behind wanting to choose the opponent that you have the best chance of beating, but as has been made painfully clear over the last decade, the most extreme Republican isn’t necessarily the least electable. So I really hope Democrats know what they’re doing with Mastriano, but they will be making a huge mistake in underestimating him, because if I may quote my own favorite tie,” he said, showing it to the camera, “All things are possible, and most of those possibilities are very bad.”

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 25

Jim Pearson
3d ago

Do you think Shapiro might be behind the GOP attacks to make himself look like a viable candidate? We don’t need another democratic governor.

Reply(8)
29
Nanna72
3d ago

This leaves Oz out.. His home is in a mansion in NJ. He has not resided in Pa 4 years, And has stayed in a home belonging to his in-laws, which he has paid no taxes or rent.. Qualifications of MembersSection 5.Senators shall be at least twenty-five years of age and Representatives twenty-one years of age. They shall have been citizens and inhabitants of the State four years, and inhabitants of their respective districts one year next before their election (unless absent on the public business of the United States or of this State) and shall reside in their respective districts during their terms of service.

Reply(2)
8
Nanna72
3d ago

Pennsylvania Constitution (cont)25.  Reservation of powers in people.To guard against transgressions of the high powers which we have delegated, we declare that everything in this article is excepted out of the general powers of government and shall forever remain inviolate. 26.  No discrimination by Commonwealth and its political subdivisions.Neither the Commonwealth nor any political subdivision thereof shall deny to any person the enjoyment of any civil right, nor discriminate against any person in the exercise of any civil right.27.  Natural resources and the public estate.The people have a right to clean air, pure water, and to the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic and esthetic values of the environment. Pennsylvania's public natural resources are the common property of all the people, including generations yet to come. As trustee of these resources, the Commonwealth shall conserve and maintain them for the benefit of all the people.

Reply
5
