CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police departments across the country are struggling to attract new officers and keep the ones they already have. The Chicago Police Department is no different. They are roughly 1,100 officers short, and are now going to great lengths to bring in new officers. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar went on assignment to San Diego this week alongside leaders with the CPD, who are trying to recruit Marines to fill the gap at Camp Pendleton. Some 9,000 Marines stationed at Camp Pendleton transition every year from the service to civilian life. The Chicago Police Department is banking on some of them...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO