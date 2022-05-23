ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning go for series sweep over NHL-best Panthers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D71U1_0fn5PRRv00

The Tampa Bay Lightning can return to the Eastern Conference Finals for a third straight season with a victory against the visiting Florida Panthers in Game 4 of their second-round series in the Stanley Cup playoffs on Monday night.

The Lightning took a 3-0 series lead with a 5-1 win against the Panthers in Tampa on Sunday afternoon, the third straight game they limited Florida to one goal.

The Tampa Bay defense has been anchored by goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has not only held the Panthers to one goal in each of the first three games, but limited the Toronto Maple Leafs to a single score in a 2-1 win in Game 7 of their first-round series on May 14.

“He’s the backbone right now,” Tampa Bay forward Nicholas Paul said of Vasilevskiy. “He gives us the wind in the sail.”

Florida owned the best record in the NHL during the regular season (58-18-6, 122 points), but hasn’t managed to solve the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

“You can see why they’ve won two Stanley Cups,” Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau said of the Lightning. “They’re a good team.”

In addition to Vasilevskiy, the Panthers haven’t found an answer for Lightning veteran forwards Nikita Kucherov or Corey Perry.

Kucherov, who led the Lightning in scoring the past two postseasons, had a goal and three assists in Game 3 to give him two goals and five assists in the series. He also has a team-leading 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 10 playoff games this postseason.

Perry has a goal in each of the first three games of the series to give him 50 playoff goals in his 17-year NHL career.

Perry, who turned 37 last week, scored the first goal in Games 2 and 3, giving him 13 goals to start a playoff game in his NHL career, which is second among active players behind Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins (16).

Perry’s early goals have put the Panthers in difficult situations, Florida coach Andrew Brunette said.

“When you fall behind to these guys, it’s tough to come back,” Brunette said

Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, who scored two goals on Sunday to give him points in all three games of the series, said the Lightning aren’t hesitant to roll with all four lines.

“Whatever guys are on the ice, we have full trust in that,” Stamkos said.

Huberdeau tied for second in the NHL with 115 points (30 goals, 85 assists) during the regular season, but has been limited to one goal and four assists in nine playoff games.

Sam Reinhart scored the lone goal on Sunday for the Panthers, but it was just his fourth point (three goals, one assist) in nine playoff games after totaling 33 goals and 49 assists during the regular season.

“It’s tough not to get frustrated,” Reinhart said. “I think there’s certain things we’re doing well, but just not enough bodies around the net to pick up those loose opportunities.”

Reinhart said it helps that the Panthers will have a short turnaround heading into Game 4.

“We’re back at it again (Monday),” Reinhart said. “You don’t want much time in these situations to think about it too much. You just want to go out there, play and put on a better performance.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Goalie Gave Up Horrific Goal Last Night

It's not every night that you see a 132-foot game-tying goal. Especially in the playoffs. On Tuesday, the Calgary Flames caught Mike Smith sleeping; forcing an unbelievable misplay by the 40-year-old Oilers goalie to tie things up 3-3 in the third. Hockey fans couldn't believe the goalie's gaffe on social...
NHL
markerzone.com

HEAD COACHING FREE AGENT JOHN TORTORELLA LINKED TO AT LEAST ONE NHL TEAM

Torts is one of the NHL's best active coaches despite not being employed by a team. The term 'active' is used because he is very much so even though he's currently an analyst for ESPN. He's said publicly he still wants to coach, and he's said it multiple times. With several NHL clubs in need of a head coach, Tortorella has to be near the top of the list with the likes of Barry Trotz, Claude Julien & to a lesser extent Pete Deboer.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
Sunrise, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Sunrise, FL
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Sam Reinhart
Person
Andrew Brunette
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Evander Kane
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
The Spun

NBA Is Expected To Give 2 New Cities Expansion Teams

The NBA has not added a new team in almost two decades, but the next round of expansion could be coming soon. During an appearance on 93.3 KJR, longtime columnist John Canzano reported that Seattle and Las Vegas have "already been earmarked" for expansion by the NBA. According to Canzano,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The Toronto Maple Leafs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

57K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy