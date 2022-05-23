ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian ties shred German ex-leader Schroeder’s standing

By GEIR MOULSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sRH88_0fn5P5MQ00
1 of 4

BERLIN (AP) — Gerhard Schroeder left the German chancellery after a narrow election defeat in 2005 with every chance of a future as a respected elder statesman.

His ambitious overhaul of the country’s welfare state was just beginning to kick in and he had won plaudits among voters for opposing the U.S.-led war in Iraq.

Fast-forward to last week: German lawmakers agreed to shut down Schroeder’s taxpayer-funded office, the European Parliament called for him to be sanctioned, and his own party set a mid-June hearing on applications to have him expelled.

Schroeder’s reportedly lucrative involvement with the Russian energy sector and his friendly relationship with President Vladimir Putin have raised eyebrows for years, even as many others in Germany backed business and energy ties.

But it was his stubbornness in sticking to his energy posts and his failure to wholeheartedly distance himself from Putin after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 that turned the 78-year-old into a political pariah in Germany and estranged him from his party, the center-left Social Democrats of current Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“Gerhard Schroeder has been acting for many years now only as a businessman, and we should stop seeing him as an elder statesman, as a former chancellor,” party co-leader Saskia Esken said last month.

On Friday, Russian state energy company Rosneft said that Schroeder plans to step down from its board of directors, which he had chaired since 2017. The move appeared unlikely to undo the damage to his standing; the Social Democrats’ general secretary, Kevin Kuehnert, said it was “unfortunately much too late.”

Scholz said he should quit other Russian energy jobs. The ex-chancellor has for years chaired the shareholders’ committee of Nord Stream AG and headed the board of directors of Nord Stream 2, a second pipeline built to bring gas directly from Russia to Germany that Scholz’s government halted in February.

Schroeder, who rose from a poor, working-class background to become Germany’s leader, was chancellor from 1998 to 2005. He initiated an overhaul of Germany’s labor market that was unpopular at the time but was later credited with making Europe’s biggest economy more competitive, helping it weather a series of crises.

He also vehemently opposed the U.S.-led war in Iraq, a stance that struck a chord with German voters and helped him secure his second term, but chilled relations with President George W. Bush.

Schroeder bonded with Putin, however. He welcomed the Russian leader to his home in Hannover, while the pair also made a joint appearance on a German television talk show. Asked in 2004 whether he considered Putin a “flawless democrat,” the chancellor replied that he did.

Within weeks of leaving office, Schroeder drew criticism for his appointment to a German-Russian consortium building the Nord Stream gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea, which he had championed as chancellor. He said it was “a matter of honor” to help.

In April 2014, he was pictured hugging Putin at a party in St. Petersburg marking his 70th birthday, just as tensions between Russia and the West soared following Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

In early February this year, Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom said he had been nominated to join its board of directors — shortly after the ex-chancellor had accused Ukraine of “saber-rattling.” It’s unclear whether the appointment, which was to be confirmed in June, will go ahead.

When Scholz visited Moscow shortly before Russia’s invasion, Putin praised Schroeder as an “independent expert” and “a decent person whom we respect.” He said Germans who didn’t want to pay much more for gas should be thankful to their former leader.

On the day of the invasion, Schroeder said it was the Russian government’s responsibility to end the war as soon as possible, and that Moscow’s security interests didn’t justify a military intervention. But he didn’t address his own energy posts, and said in a LinkedIn post that “there were many mistakes — on both sides” in relations between Russia and the West.

Schroeder’s stock plummeted further. He gave up the title of honorary citizen of Hannover, preempting a likely decision by city officials, and had his honorary membership of Germany’s soccer federation and leading soccer club Borussia Dortmund withdrawn. Staff resigned in protest. Prominent Social Democrats urged him to leave the party he led from 1999 to 2004; the party’s Hannover branch received 14 applications for his expulsion, which it plans to consider on June 15.

Schroeder was defiant in an April interview with The New York Times, declaring that “I don’t do mea culpa.” And he was quoted as saying that a massacre in Bucha, outside Kyiv, “has to be investigated” but he didn’t think the orders would have come from Putin.

It’s not clear what eventually prompted Schroeder to pull out of Rosneft. But the announcement came a day after German lawmakers decided to strip him of his office, while the European Parliament approved a resolution that “strongly demands” he give up his positions with Russian firms and calls for politicians “who continue to receive Russian money” to be sanctioned. Scholz indicated that he doesn’t support sanctions against Schroeder at present.

“The public self-destruction of his reputation was as sad to watch as it was unsettling,” the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper commented. “No one could explain how a man who was once marked by outstanding political instinct let the discussion run until his privileges were withdrawn.”

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Olaf Scholz
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What a Nuclear War Would Do to the World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the specter of a nuclear war between Russia and the West, led by the United States. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) The concern is that if Russia gets bogged down in a conventional war, or is losing it, the Kremlin will resort to using tactical […]
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#Economy#Russian#Ap#The European Parliament#Social Democrats#Rosneft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
Fox News

Russia has signaled intent to end 'current phase' of invasion, cut losses with Kherson referendum: expert

Russia has potentially signaled intent to end the invasion of Ukraine and integrate the Kherson region, an intelligence expert told Fox News Digital. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists that "residents of Kherson must decide for themselves" whether they will "appeal" for "integration of the region into the Russian territory," according to TASS.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
MILITARY
The Week

Russia's thwarted Ukraine river crossing was so bloody, pro-Russia war bloggers are publicly griping

Russia's thwarted attempt to cross the Siverskyi Donets River in northeastern Ukraine last week "is emerging as among the deadliest engagements of the war, with estimates based on publicly available evidence now suggesting that well over 400 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded," The New York Times reports. "And as the scale of what happened comes into sharper focus, the disaster appears to be breaking through the Kremlin's tightly controlled information bubble."
MILITARY
Daily Mail

New footage of Putin bizarrely twisting his foot - which even causes Tajikistan president to stare at the odd movement - adds further weight to rumours about Vladimir's health

New footage of Vladimir Putin bizarrely twisting his foot and seemingly struggling with jerky leg movements has further stoked rumours the Russian President may be experiencing a sharp decline in health. The clip, taken yesterday as Putin met with his counterpart from Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, showed the Russian leader's left...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

914K+
Followers
444K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy