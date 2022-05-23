ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaeson Ma’s EST Studios Signs Production, Sales Pact With Taiwan’s Studio76 (EXCLUSIVE)

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
EST Studios , a newly launched finance, production and sales company, has announced a co-production partnership with Taiwan-based Studio76 .

Together they are targeting an initial slate of six films across all genres aimed primarily at the Asian market. EST will help finance and distribute, with EST Studios representing sales on some selected projects at major global film markets.

EST is making its Cannes Market debut this week. Recent EST sales titles include “Maika,” which premiered in the 2022 Sundance Film Festival kids section, and 2022 Sundance official selection “Every Day in Kaimuki.” It is producing titles including “K-Pops!,” directed by Grammy-winner Anderson .Paak, and the documentary “Hidden Letters,” which will premiere at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival.

Studio76 specializes in the development and investment of original IP content, from scripts incubation, production to worldwide marketing. It has presented of limited series “Kill for Love” and “76 Horror Bookstore.” Current projects include films that are to be distributed by platforms including Disney+, Youku, RakuTenTV and iQiyi.

Studio76 also operates Studio886, a broadcast-quality content aggregation, translation service and data analysis operation in Taiwan, which integrates more than 3,000 hours of TV content in drama series, food shows, animation and travel shows from over 15 broadcasters and content production firms in Taiwan. The aggregated content is released and monetized on social media and AVOD platforms like YouTube and Facebook.

Studio76 is funded by KKCompany, Taiwan’s National Development Fund and Asahi Broadcast Corp.’s Dream Ventures.

EST Studio was launched by 88Rising co-founder Jaeson Ma and former Vice Media executive Eric Tu. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles and has offices in New York, Taipei and Vietnam.

