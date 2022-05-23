ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump under fire for sharing post ‘calling for civil war’ over US inflation

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YENbK_0fn5OvGs00

Former president Donald Trump has shared a post on his social media platform Truth that appeared to propose or predict a civil war in the US , triggering an uproar.

The “truth” shared by the former president on Sunday was from an anonymous account with the name Maga king Thanos.

The post contained a screengrab of a 19 March tweet from El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele , where he is asking how “the most powerful country in the world is falling so fast,” responding to a news update about inflation.

The tweet was shared as a screenshot on the Truth social site by former Fox Nation host Lara Logan. The anonymous Maga-supporting user had then “retruthed” the post writing “Civil war”, which was then shared by Mr Trump.

The exchange was highlighted by attorney George Conway, one of Mr Trump’s most prominent conservative critics.

Mr Conway told CNN in an interview on Sunday night that Democrats aren’t taking the former president’s threat to American democracy seriously enough because “they’re terrified of him”.

“But they’re also terrified of a Republican base that’s become increasingly radicalised. That actually does believe that people who politically disagree with them are a threat to the nation and therefore violence could be necessary to fight them off, and that’s what we saw in this social media post,” he said.

The post has been condemned by others as well, including members of Mr Trump’s own party.

Republican representative Adam Kinzinger, one of Mr Trump’s few Republican detractors in Congress, wrote: “Any of my fellow Republicans wanna speak out now? Or are we just wanting to get through ‘just one more election’ first…?”

Democrat representative Eric Swalwell wrote: “Donald Trump is calling for Civil War. Of course, like Vietnam and the walk to the Insurrection, he won’t be man enough to fight it.”

Mr Bukele, the president of El Salvador, is known for being very active on Twitter and has a strained relationship with the Biden administration.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Sarah Sanders jumps on Texas shooting to justify ban on abortions, not guns

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who won the Republican primary for Arkansas governor, used her victory speech on Tuesday to call for a ban on abortions while mourning the Texas school shooting deaths.Ms Sanders said that the shooting in Texas’ Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, in which at least 19 children and 2 adults were killed, was a “stark and humbling reminder of just how precious life is”. “Every single life has value and the most vulnerable among us are the ones we should be fighting for and protecting the most,” she added.“I can assure you that...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Biden pretends to storm out of meeting when Australian PM mentions NRA

US president Joe Biden mocked walking out of a meeting with Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese after the latter recalled a trip to the US in his younger days and a visit with the National Rifle Association (NRA) more than three decades ago.Mr Biden pretended to storm out just hours before a teen gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school in Texas’ Uvalde town, in one of the worst mass shootings witnessed by the US in years.During his discussion with the US president on the sidelines of the Quad summit on Tuesday, Mr Albanese narrated...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lara Logan
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Nayib Bukele
Person
Eric Swalwell
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

‘This is going to get ugly’: Tucker Carlson slams former Fox reporter who said he should be in jail

Tucker Carlson has blasted a former Fox reporter who suggested the cable news host should be in jail for the content on his show.Former Fox News reporter Carl Cameron told CNN over the weekend that Mr Carlson should be in jail or “end up in something worse” because of the inaccurate and possibly dangerous content of his programme. “Maybe wind up in jail or maybe something worse”, Mr Carlson said on Monday night, quoting Mr Cameron.“What’s ‘something worse?’” Mr Carlson asked after sharing a clip with his viewers of Mr Cameron’s CNN comments. “We’re not sure what ‘something worse’...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Civil War#Republicans#Truth#Fox Nation#Cnn#Democrats#American
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin survived assassination attempt, Kyiv claims

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin apparently survived an assassination attempt at the start of his invasion of Ukraine, the head of Kyiv’s military intelligence service has claimed.“There was an attempt to assassinate Putin… He was even attacked, it is said, by representatives of the Caucasus, not so long ago. This is non-public information. [It was an] Absolutely unsuccessful attempt, but it really happened… It was about 2 months ago,” Kyrylo Budanov claimed in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda.Meanwhile, in an address to world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia’s ongoing invasion...
POLITICS
The Independent

Pelosi pushes back on archbishop who denies her Communion

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back Tuesday on the decision by San Francisco's conservative Catholic archbishop to deny her Communion over her support of abortion rights, saying she respects that people have opposing views but not when they impose them on others.The California Democrat says she comes from a large family with many members who oppose abortion. “I respect people’s views about that. But I don’t respect us foisting it onto others.” Pelosi added, “Our archbishop has been vehemently against LGBTQ rights. In fact he led the way in an initiative on the ballot in California.”Pelosi made her comments...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Voices: Biden’s gas gaffe proves he’s out of touch with everyday Americans

Over the weekend, I drove from East Tennessee to Chicago and watched gas prices rise by more than a dollar. Down home, gas is currently $4.17 a gallon. Here in the city, where I’m visiting friends for the week, the average price for a tank of gas is $5.40 a gallon – though driving through Logan Square on the north side I saw it at $5.55 a gallon. In some parts of the country, it is even worse. Los Angeles has seen gas prices reach an eyewatering $7.83 a gallon, which is higher than the federal minimum wage of $7.25...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

US says 20 countries promised advanced weapons to Ukraine, including harpoon launcher and missiles

Nearly four dozen nations have committed to offering new weapons systems and other security assistance to Ukraine as its defence forces continue to push back against Russian troops, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has said. Mr Austin announced the new weapons transfers following a meeting of defence ministers for the 24-country Ukraine Contact Group, during which the group received a briefing from Ukraine Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.Speaking to reporters at the close of the meeting, Mr Austin said attendees had “gained a sharper and shared sense of Ukraine’s priority requirements and the situation on the battlefield”.“Many countries are donating...
MILITARY
The Independent

Search for Supreme Court leaker falls to former Army colonel

When Gail Curley began her job as Marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court less than a year ago, she would have expected to work mostly behind the scenes: overseeing the court's police force and the operations of the marble-columned building where the justices work. Her most public role was supposed to be in the courtroom, where the Marshal bangs a gavel and announces the entrance of the court's nine justices. Her brief script includes “Oyez! Oyez! Oyez!” — meaning “hear ye” — and concludes, "God save the United States and this Honorable Court.”Earlier this month, however, Curley was handed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Paul Gosar deletes tweet blaming Texas shooting on ‘transsexual leftist illegal alien’

Arizona Republican Rep Paul Gosar has been rebuked and apparently deleted a tweet blaming the Texas school shooting on a “transsexual leftist illegal alien”.On Tuesday, Mr Gosar tweeted that 19 children and two adults killed by a shooter at Texas’ Robb Elementary School were victims of a “transsexual leftist illegal alien”, according to screenshots of the post seen by HuffPost and Insider.The tweet, which was baseless, followed in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting this year in the US, and the 27th shooting at a school. The allegations had also appeared on Tuesday on 4chan, a far-right messaging board,...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Congressman who represents Uvalde says it’s not time to talk about new gun laws (OLD)

Anthony Gonzales, the Republican congressman whose district includes the site of what is now the second-deadliest school shooting in US history, said Wednesday that it is not yet appropriate to discuss whether stricter gun laws are needed to prevent future massacres.Mr Gonzales, a former navy cryptologist who is serving his first term as a member of the House of Representatives, has previously expressed opposition to laws making it harder to purchase firearms by strengthening requirements for background checks and making them mandatory for person-to-person sales instead of only when a gun is sold by a dealer. In March 2021,...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Justices won't block Biden policy on 'social cost of carbon'

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Biden administration to use a higher estimate, challenged by Republican-led states, for calculating damages to people and the environment from greenhouse gas emissions.The justices did not comment in refusing to put back in place an order from a federal judge in Louisiana that had blocked the administration from putting greater emphasis on potential damage from greenhouse gas emissions when creating rules for polluting industries.The approach uses the “social cost of carbon” to calculate future climate damages to justify tougher restrictions for fossil fuels, transportation and other industries.The federal appeals court in New...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

'No future for babies:' 842 US-bound Haitians end up in Cuba

Some of the more than 840 Haitians who tried to reach the United States in a boat but ended up in Cuba said Thursday that they fled violence in their country and were charged thousands of dollars by smugglers who ushered them onto a dilapidated boat and later abandoned them at sea. Cuban authorities say it is the largest single arrival of people from Haiti on the Cuban coast amid an increasing exodus caused by gang violence and other problems there. “They deceived us. In my case (a trafficker) told me that the boat was going to have 200...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

New Zealand PM warns of disinformation during Harvard speech

The flood of disinformation that is spread and amplified on social media represents a threat to fragile democracies, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said during the keynote speech at Harvard University's commencement on Thursday, exhorting graduates to do their part of fight it. “In a disinformation age we need to learn how to analyze and critique information,” said Ardern, 41, who became New Zealand’s youngest prime minister in more than 150 years when she was first elected in 2017.“You are and always will be surrounded by bias,” she said during Harvard's first in-person commencement exercises since 2019. “You...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

The Independent

666K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy