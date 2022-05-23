ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yYCIe_0fn5OtVQ00

Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions at Liverpool’s expense after a dramatic final day of the season.

Burnley were relegated after Leeds pulled off a crucial victory at Brentford, while Tottenham locked down fourth place and Champions League qualification.

Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix and Justin Thomas was victorious in the US PGA Championship in Tulsa.

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o70t6_0fn5OtVQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cTkgj_0fn5OtVQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dX84q_0fn5OtVQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kt8Uh_0fn5OtVQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0shczC_0fn5OtVQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UF0Ts_0fn5OtVQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rWS0n_0fn5OtVQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLJsg_0fn5OtVQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kuBDY_0fn5OtVQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V4osk_0fn5OtVQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IwrpS_0fn5OtVQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HIX8L_0fn5OtVQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SMEbX_0fn5OtVQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uh2XF_0fn5OtVQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWHnZ_0fn5OtVQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Js9EB_0fn5OtVQ00

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sadio Mane dreaming big as Champions League final offers chance to cap standout year

While Mohamed Salah pledged to be at Liverpool next season, Sadio Mane instead opted to tease and tantalise. They have been twinned in attack for years, Jurgen Klopp’s two top scorers and two inverted wingers, and the two Africans find themselves in a similar situation again. Each is out of contract in 2023. No deal has been agreed with either amid a sense of an impasse.The Champions League final will not be a valedictory outing for the Egyptian. It still could for the Senegalese, whose admirers apparently include Bayern Munich. Yet while he was non-committal in one respect, he dropped...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nicola Wilson moved to specialist spinal rehabilitation centre in Middlesbrough

Nicola Wilson has been transferred from intensive care to a specialist spinal rehabilitation unit following a cross-country fall during the Badminton Horse Trials earlier this month.The European individual eventing champion, 45, fell from her horse JL Dublin on May 7, and had been receiving treatment at Southmead Hospital in Bristol before being transferred to James Cook hospital in Middlesbrough, home to one of the leading spinal centres in the country, on Wednesday.A statement from British Equestrian said: “Although it was a long and tiring journey, Nicola is comfortable, in good spirits and is pleased to be closer to home.Following her...
U.K.
The Independent

F1 race calendar 2022: Full list of dates for every grand prix in biggest season ever

Formula 1 is in the midst of the biggest season in its 72-year history over 2022 with 23 races planned at top class racing venues around the world.The series has been on an expansion drive ever since owners Liberty Media purchased it from Bernie Ecclestone back in 2017, with focus placed on key financial territories including the Middle East and North America.All but one of the tracks scheduled to host a grand prix in 2022 have done so far before. This season brings a brand new race in the United States onto the calendar in May, as the Miami...
NFL
The Independent

Simona Halep suffers panic attack during second-round defeat at French Open

Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Simona Halep revealed she suffered a panic attack during her second-round defeat to Zheng Qinwen at Roland Garros.Romanian Halep, the 19th seed, was leading her teenage opponent from China when she called for the doctor.After falling to a 2-6 6-2 6-1 defeat, Halep said: “I didn’t expect (it) because it was just a panic attack. It happened.🗣️ "It was a difficult one"No.19 @Simona_Halep reflects on her elimination today#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/HobuVPihKc— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 26, 2022“I didn’t know how to handle it, because I don’t have it often. Yeah, I don’t really know why it happened,...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

667K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy