Franklin’s Dylan Rhoden wanted to get back to his roots this season. Rhoden has pitched since he was in elementary school but only in high school during nondistrict play in place of Franklin’s other pitchers who also play basketball. Still, the senior who primarily plays shortstop for the Lion baseball team, set his sights on improving his pitching last summer and started taking lessons to get back in shape.

FRANKLIN, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO