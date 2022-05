These fierce competitors are sure to show us who the big dog is in this fight. For a while now, two different cars seem almost opposite to one another but still take center stage in many automotive discussions. One of these vehicles is a slightly goofy-looking bundle of fun with some modification and many tuning. While the other is a refined performance-based luxury car with a passion for beating Camaros and Corvettes at the drag strip. The Former may not come with much power from the factory, but it can make serious numbers. However, the latter is the pinnacle of American automotive performance, sporting a supercharged V8 engine from the factory. You may be thinking of something like a Hellcat or even a Viper, but that couldn't be farther from it. Here's a wicked battle between two heavily modified racers that you may not expect, a Mustang vs. a Cadillac.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO