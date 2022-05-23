ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

Last Kids Corner - Arts and Crafts

jacksonvilletx.org
 3 days ago

Bring your kids ages 6-12 to the Jacksonville public library for...

www.jacksonvilletx.org

News Talk 860 KSFA

Score! An Adults Only Water Park Is Less Than 3 Hours From Tyler

When the temps begin to really heat up in East Texas, we turn to our area water parks to seek some relief. Even as an adult while we're looking for that relief we're looking for some fun too while we try to escape the heat and humidity. However, visiting some water parks here in East Texas and the D/FW metroplex they seem to be overrun with kids at times.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Update on our friend Mark Scirto

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We have an update for you on our friend Mark Scirto and his progress as he recovers from the stroke he suffered about two weeks ago. We are happy to report that as of Monday, Mark is back in East Texas!. He was in Dallas when...
TYLER, TX
Texas Monthly

East Texas’s Most Exciting New Store Is Hidden in a Small-town Mansion

As I pull up to the grand estate, I can see multiple chimneys, Juliet balconies, and a brick path leading up to a massive set of French doors. The scene looks like something out of a fairy tale, but the towering loblolly pines lining the driveway snap me back to reality: I’m in Texas, two hours east of Dallas and halfway between Longview and the tiny town of Gilmer. Josh Smallwood, wearing a T-shirt and jeans, greets me with a smile and escorts me inside his former home, now the headquarters of 80 Acre Market.
GILMER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX Seafood Favorite Will Be Featured On Texas Bucket List TV Show

Now you know that my favorite restaurant in Tyler is by far and away Uncle Jacks Kitchen. Let's not even mince words about it, you've heard me talk about them on the air and you've more than likely have ran into me in person there because I'm always there. Momentum for Uncle Jacks has gone through the roof recently after the "end all be all of Opinion groups in East Texas" on Facebook Tyler Rants and Raves starting talking about them. This jewel in North Tyler won't be a hidden one too much longer because the TV show "Texas Bucket List" stopped by recently!
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Second time proved to be not charm for Kilgore burglary suspect

KILGORE Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police officers caught a man who was allegedly in the process of breaking into a business Monday. Police say it was his second burglary at that location in the same day. According to a post on the Kilgore Police Department Facebook page, KPD’s dispatch received...
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Radio station gives away free gas in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Cars were lined up down Longview’s East Hawkins Parkway for blocks on Wednesday as drivers took advantage of free gas. Local radio stations FM 102.2 and 106.9 gave away free gas from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Scotties Shell #2. Everyone was required to use regular gas with no limit on the number of gallons. It was only for cars and trucks, no containers.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

First Alert Weather Day in effect for today through tonight

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Showers early this morning continue into the midmorning hours, with light to moderate rainfall expected. Heading into the afternoon, more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity is expected, with an ‘Enhanced’ Risk, or level three out of five risk, for severe storms is in place over East Texas today from the Storm Prediction Center. A first round of activity is expected during the afternoon hours, with all severe weather hazards possible, then a second round of storms this evening will move through East Texas, with all severe weather hazards again possible. Storms during the afternoon will be more scattered in nature, while the storms that move through overnight will move across the region in a linear fashion. We’ll have updates every hour on East Texas Now, and on our free KLTV and KTRE weather apps.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Tree on Longview powerline cuts power to neighborhood

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview neighborhood is without power after a storm on Tuesday. It happened in the 300 block of Erskine Drive around 3:30 p.m. The Longview Fire Department blocked off part of the street to traffic while waiting for SWEPCO to arrive on scene. Area residents say...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Cherokee County cockfighting ring broken up, arrests pending

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A large cockfight was raided in East Texas over the weekend, with some unexpected guests in attendance. Saturday night, the Alto Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a cockfight taking place on County Road 2638. They identified about 50 people, took names, and say they will make arrests soon. They also seized 97 roosters, nine trailers, and a truck from the property.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Palestine ISD teacher killed in crash, students injured

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Texas Shakespeare Festival’s Matthew Simpson about the arrival of cast and crew and preparations for this year’s festival at Kilgore College. Mayor Jerzy Łużniak of Tyler's Polish sister city, Jelenia Góra, released this video in Polish, expressing appreciation for donations to refugee relief.
TYLER, TX
KSLA

East Texas man no longer missing

LAKE WRIGHT PATMAN, La. (KSLA) — A man missing in East Texas no longer is considered to be missing. “Search crews were notified by a landowner that he had game camera pictures of the missing individual headed away from the lake,” Capt. Shawn Hervey, of Texas Game Wardens, said Sunday evening.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview police identify body found on W. Marshall Ave.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have released the name of a man found dead last week. According to Longview Police Department Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton, Patrick Enriquez, 62, was found dead in the 2600 block of W. Marshall Ave. on Friday. Thornton said no foul play is expected and that Enriquez had died of natural causes.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

2 dead, 1 injured in collision near Elkhart

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were killed and one was injured in a two-vehicle collision just outside Elkhart on Wednesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were dispatched to a crash 0.2 miles north of Elkhart in Anderson County. According to the preliminary report, Orlin Santos, 29, of Houston, was traveling northbound on US Highway 287 and veered into the southbound lane. Santos’ vehicle then struck a vehicle head-on.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

UIL softball Regional Final Schedules

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Last Week Chireno became the first East Texas softball team to advance to the UIL softball state tournament, representing the region in 1A. Who else join them?. 4A. Region II. Bullard vs Melissa - Best of 3 series at Forney H.S. Game 1: Wednesday May 25,...
EAST TEXAS, PA

