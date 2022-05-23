Politics Now: May 21, 2022

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

KLAS will host a Republican Gubernatorial Primary Debate next week

Republican Attorney General candidate Tisha Black talks about crime, her opponent and Covid-19 lawsuits

Outrage after a parent reads what she says was a sexually explicit assignment during a CCSD Board of Trustees meeting

George Knapp helps us break down what happened in Congress’s first public UFO hearing in 50 years

-A new bill would help “documented dreamers”

