Politics Now: May 21, 2022
This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:
KLAS will host a Republican Gubernatorial Primary Debate next week
Republican Attorney General candidate Tisha Black talks about crime, her opponent and Covid-19 lawsuits
Outrage after a parent reads what she says was a sexually explicit assignment during a CCSD Board of Trustees meeting
George Knapp helps us break down what happened in Congress’s first public UFO hearing in 50 years
-A new bill would help “documented dreamers”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 0