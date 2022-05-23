ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump news - live: Madison Cawthorn facing House Ethics Committee investigation

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eKPyw_0fn5MnWi00

Former president Donald Trump is facing a bipartisan backlash after he shared a post on his social media platform Truth Social seemingly calling for " civil war " in the United States .

Mr Trump "retruthed" a user's "civil war" comment on former Fox Nation host Lara Logan's post, which was a screengrab of El Salvadorian president Nayib Bukele 's criticism of America.

"The most powerful country in the world is falling so fast, that it makes you rethink what are the real reasons," Mr Bukele wrote on Twitter. “Something so big and powerful can’t be destroyed so quickly, unless the enemy comes from within."

Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans tore into the 45th president for "calling for a civil war" following the 6 January Capitol insurrection.

"Any of my fellow Republicans wanna speak out now? Or are we just wanting to get through 'just one more election first'," asked Rep Adam Kinzinger.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden pretends to storm out of meeting when Australian PM mentions NRA

US president Joe Biden mocked walking out of a meeting with Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese after the latter recalled a trip to the US in his younger days and a visit with the National Rifle Association (NRA) more than three decades ago.Mr Biden pretended to storm out just hours before a teen gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school in Texas’ Uvalde town, in one of the worst mass shootings witnessed by the US in years.During his discussion with the US president on the sidelines of the Quad summit on Tuesday, Mr Albanese narrated...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lara Logan
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Sarah Sanders jumps on Texas shooting to justify ban on abortions, not guns

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who won the Republican primary for Arkansas governor, used her victory speech on Tuesday to call for a ban on abortions while mourning the Texas school shooting deaths.Ms Sanders said that the shooting in Texas’ Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, in which at least 19 children and 2 adults were killed, was a “stark and humbling reminder of just how precious life is”. “Every single life has value and the most vulnerable among us are the ones we should be fighting for and protecting the most,” she added.“I can assure you that...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#House Ethics Committee#Truth Social#Fox Nation#El Salvadorian#Anti Trump
The Independent

Fox News host chokes up as she blames ‘political divisions’ for Texas school shooting: ‘Is this our fault?’

A Fox & Friends host became emotional as she discussed the massacre at a Texas elementary school this week, asking viewers: “Is this our fault?”Ainsley Earhardt suggested that “political divisions” between Democrats and Republicans were to blame after 19 children were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, southern Texas, on Tuesday.“We were all guilty in that,” she said of the crucifixion of Jesus, “because he had to die on the cross for our sins. And I think about, is this all of our faults?”The Fox & Friends host went on to say that “political divisions”...
UVALDE, TX
Vice

Experts to World: We’re Doomed

A dangerous mix of increasing international conflict, global climate change, and a lack of governmental efforts to fix either could be leading the world to an era of unprecedented destruction. That’s the thrust of a new report from Stockholm International Peace Institute (SIPRI), a European think tank focused on peace.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Salon

Putin’s real goal in Ukraine isn’t territory

On March 6, 2022, 14 days into Russia's war against Ukraine, a video was shared on Facebook showing seven-year-old Amelia Anisovych singing "Let it Go," the hit song from the Disney musical "Frozen," inside a crammed Kyiv bunker. A sign of beauty, resilience and hope, it was viewed more than eight million times within days of posting.
POLITICS
The Independent

Herschel Walker offers vague response when asked about Uvalde shooting

The Republican US Senate candidate in Georgia was apparently caught off guard by a question about the Uvalde shooting on Tuesday after he easily secured his party’s nomination in the state’s primary election.Herschel Walker was asked by CNN’s Manu Raju as the results showed that he had swept his opponents by double digits whether he supported “any new gun laws” in the wake of a horrific mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.An 18-year-old suspect is dead after opening fire at an elementary school and killing nearly two dozen people, most of them children.Mr Walker had no real response to Mr...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

'Relentless': Russia squeezes Ukrainian strongholds in east

Russian forces on Friday pounded the last Ukrainian strongholds in a separatist-controlled eastern province of Ukraine, including a city where authorities said 1,500 people have been killed and 60% of residential buildings destroyed since the start of the war. Ukraine’s foreign minister warned that without a new injection of foreign weapons, Ukrainian forces would not be able to stop Russia from seizing Sievierodonetsk and nearby Lysychansk, locations that are crucial to Russia’s goal of capturing all of Ukraine's industrial Donbas region. The cities are the last areas under Ukrainian control in Luhansk, one of two provinces that make up...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

667K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy