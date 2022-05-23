Shots Fired at Reception Venue on Chester Avenue in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A large crowd scattered as shots rang out on the 1900 block of Chester Avenue near 19th Street as bars were closing early Sunday, May 22, around 2:00 a.m. in the city of Bakersfield.

A Bakersfield Police officer was in the area and heard the gunfire. The officer was unable to see the shooter due to the large crowd of people scattering for safety. A bullet hole was seen in a window of a reception venue business on Chester Avenue, as well as at least one bullet casing on the ground marked by police at the location.

Initial police investigation revealed that two men were denied entry into the Pelezzio Reception Venue after refusing to allow security to conduct a search for weapons prior to entering the establishment, according a press release from BPD.

BPD said that one of the men that was denied entry produced a handgun and fired several times into a window of the occupied business. The suspect is described as a Black adult male, 20-23 years old, with a medium build.

At 2:14 a.m., two adult victims with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries responded to an area hospital via private means, according to BPD.

The victims reportedly entered Adventist Health Hospital. No victims were located at the scene of the shooting.

The victims were not cooperating with officers about the location where they were shot. The investigation is ongoing.

