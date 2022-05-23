Russia-Ukraine war: Azovstal prisoners face tribunal in Donetsk; war crimes court sentences Russian soldier to life in prison – live

2.09pm BST

Boris Bondarev , a counsellor of the Russian mission to the UN office in Geneva, has confirmed to Reuters that he has left his post on account of the war on Ukraine. [ see 12.58 ]

He has told the news agency:

I went to the mission like any other Monday morning and I forwarded my resignation letter and I walked out. I started to imagine this a few years ago but the scale of this disaster drove me to do it.

He told Reuters that he had raised his concerns about the invasion of Ukraine with senior embassy staff several times. “I was told to keep my mouth shut in order to avoid ramifications,” he said.

There has been no official comment yet from Russia on Bondarev’s departure.

2.06pm BST

Belarus’s army has begun checking its weaponry and logistics equipment to make sure they are combat-ready, the ministry of defence said, Reuters reports.



In a statement, it said the army was carrying out checks on equipment in long-term storage. “The inspection will determine the condition of the equipment and its readiness to carry out its tasks,” it said.

Russian troops were stationed in Belarus, which is to the north of Ukraine, for military exercises prior to using it as a launchpad for incursions towards Kyiv at the beginning of the 2022 invasion.

1.56pm BST

Lithuania, Slovakia, Latvia and Estonia will call for the confiscation of Russian assets frozen by the EU to fund the rebuilding of Ukraine, in a joint letter by the four countries seen by Reuters.

The letter, which will be presented to EU finance ministers tomorrow, reads:

A substantial part of costs of rebuilding Ukraine, including compensation for victims of the Russian military aggression, must be covered by Russia.

It also calls for the EU to start preparing new sanctions against Russia, adding:

Ultimately, if Russia does not stop the military aggression against Ukraine, there should be no economic ties remaining between EU and Russia at all – ensuring that none of our financial resources, products or services contributes to Russia’s war machine.

The four countries call for legal ways to be identified to “maximise” the use of assets frozen by the EU to cover “the costs of Ukraine’s continued efforts to withstand the Russian aggression, and for the post-war reconstruction of the country”.

Last week, the European Commission said it would check if it was possible to seize frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine under national and EU laws. EU officials have warned that the confiscation of assets could be legally difficult.

The letter continues:

In cases where legal ways to confiscate the assets will not be identified, it should be used as leverage and released only once Russia compensates Ukraine for all the damages done.

1.46pm BST

Lithuania has called for a naval coalition “of the willing” to lift the Russian Black Sea blockade on Ukrainian grain exports.

The Lithuanian foreign minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, proposed the plan during talks with the UK foreign secretary, Liz Truss, on Monday in London.

“Time is very, very short. We are closing in on a new harvest and there is no other practical way of exporting the grain except through the Black Sea port of Odesa,” he told the Guardian.

There is no way of storing this grain and no other adequate alternative route. It is imperative that we show vulnerable countries we are prepared to take the steps that are needed to feed the world.

A barley field near Kyiv in 2016. Landsbergis said ‘the worst is yet to come in the next five to seven weeks when the first harvest arrives and there is no place to put it’. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Landsbergis proposed that a naval escort operation – not run by Nato – could protect the grain ships as they headed through the Black Sea and past Russian warships. He suggested that, apart from Britain, countries that were affected by the potential loss of grain such as Egypt could provide the necessary protection.

What we have seen now is just the beginning. The worst is yet to come in the next five to seven weeks when the first harvest arrives and there is no place to put it, so that means people in northern Africa, the Middle East and south-east Asia will be paying exorbitant prices for wheat, corn and the other commodities they need to put food on their table.

He said Ukraine needed to export 80m tonnes of wheat alone this year and the only option was through Odesa, the last Black Sea port held by Ukraine.

His plan, under gestation for weeks, would require de-mining parts of the Black Sea to ensure safe passage, as well as the agreement of Turkey, which guards the entrance to the Black Sea.

“This would be a non-military humanitarian mission and is not comparable with a no-fly zone,” he said.

In this endeavour military ships or planes or both would be used to ensure that the grain supplies can leave Odesa safely and reach the Bosphorus without Russian interference. We would need a coalition of the willing – countries with significant naval power to protect the shipping lanes, and countries that are affected by this.

Nato as an alliance should not take a role, he said.

The UN secretary general, António Guterres, has warned of “a hurricane of hunger” if Ukrainian grain is not exported. The world’s 41 least-developed nations import a third of their wheat from Ukraine and Russia. Soaring food prices have already driven inflation levels in Egypt to the highest level since mid-2019.

Related: Lithuania wants naval coalition to lift Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s grain

1.32pm BST

Nearly 90 people were killed in a Russian air strike on the village of Desna in the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv, according to Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The attack, which took place last Tuesday, left 87 people dead, Zelenskiy said during his address to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Zelenskiy said:

Today we completed work at Desna. In Desna under the rubble there were 87 casualties. 87 corpses.

It has not been able to independently verify this figure.

Last week, Ukrainian authorities said eight people were killed in the strike. Zelenskiy’s figure would make the Desna attack Ukraine’s biggest military death toll in a single strike of the war so far, Reuters reports.

On the day of the attack, a Russian military spokesperson said high-precision, long-range missiles had hit Ukrainian reserves forces at a training centre near Desna and at one other site.

1.12pm BST

Ukrainie’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy appears on a giant screen during his address by video conference as part of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

Permanent representative of Ukraine to the UN office in Geneva, Yevheniia Filipenko, Ukrainian former boxer Wladimir Klitschko and Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko applaud the speech of Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Davos. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

12.58pm BST

Senior Russian diplomat at UN defects over war in Ukraine – reports

A Russian diplomat has resigned from his position in the United Nations, saying he has “never been so ashamed” of his country and condemning Vladimir Putin for his “aggressive war” against Ukraine, according to reports.

Boris Bondarev, a counsellor of the Russian mission to the UN office in Geneva, criticised the Russian foreign ministry – where he has worked for 20 years – for its increasing “level of lies and unprofessionalism”, the rights watchdog UN Watch reports.

In a statement shared by the organisation’s director, Hillel Neuer, Bondarev said:

For twenty years of my diplomatic career I have seen different turns of our foreign policy, but never have I been so ashamed of my country as on February 24 of this year. The affressive war unleashed by Putin against Ukraine, and in fact against the entire Western world, is not only a crime against the Ukrainian people, but also, perhaps, the most serious crime against the people of Russia, with a bold letter Z crossing our all hopes and prospects for a prosperous free society in our country. Those who conceived this war want only one thing – to remain in power forever, live in pompous tasteless palaces, sail on yachts comparable in tonnage and cost to the entire Russian Navy, enjoying unlimited power and complete impunity. To achieve that they are willing to sacrifice as many lives as it takes. Thousands of Russians and Ukrainians have already died just for this.

He said the work of the foreign ministry had become “simply catastrophic” in recent years, adding:

Instead of unbiased information, impartial analysis and sober forecasting, there are propaganda cliches in the spirit of Soviet newspapers of the 1930s. A system has been built that deceives itself.

He was particularly critical of the Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, who he said had gone from a “professional and educated intellectual” to becoming “a person who constantly broadcasts conflicting statements and threatens the world... with nuclear weapons”.

Bondarev added:

Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not about diplomacy. It is all about warmongering, lies and hatred. It serves interests of few, the very few people thus contributing to further isolation and degradation of my country. Russia no longer has allies, and there is no one to blame but its reckless and ill-conceived policy.

He concluded by saying that he could no longer continue working for the foreign ministry and “shared in this bloody, witness and absolutely needless ignominy”.

Neuer said Bondarev was a “hero”, adding:

We are now calling on all other Russian diplomats at the United Nations—and worldwide—to follow his moral example and resign.

12.37pm BST

US president Joe Biden said Russia must “pay a long-term price” for its “barbarism” in Ukraine in terms of sanctions imposed by the US and its allies.

Biden was speaking to reporters earlier today during a visit to Tokyo, where he met with the Japanese prime minister, Fumio Kishida. The pair agreed to monitor Chinese naval activity and joint Chinese-Russia exercises.

Asked if Washington was willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan, he replied: “Yes.” He added: “That’s the commitment we made.”

Biden added:

We agreed with the One China policy, we signed on to it … but the idea that it can be taken by force is just not appropriate, it would dislocate the entire region and would be another action similar to Ukraine.

He directly linked the fates of Ukraine and Taiwan, saying western sanctions on Russia must exact a “long-term price” because otherwise:

What signal does that send to China about the cost of attempting to take Taiwan by force?

12.19pm BST

More than 6.5m people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on 24 February, the UN refugee agency said.

A total of 6,538,998 refugees have left Ukraine, with the majority of them entering Poland.

A young couple embrace before a bus leaves Lviv for Przemyśl in Poland, carrying refugees from southern and eastern Ukraine. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

11.51am BST

A court in Kyiv has sentenced a Russian soldier to life in prison for the killing of a Ukrainian civilian, in the first verdict in a trial related to war crimes carried out by the Russian army during its invasion of Ukraine.



Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old sergeant, was found guilty of killing 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov in Sumy region during the first days of the invasion.



The verdict was delivered on Monday by the judge, Serhii Ahafonov, at a packed courtroom, with dozens of Ukrainian and foreign television cameras crammed into the small room.

The judge said although Shishimarin cooperated with the investigation and expressed remorse, the court could not accept his claim he had not meant to kill Shelipov when he fired at him.

Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin sits inside a cage during a court hearing in Kyiv on Monday. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

Shishimarin, wearing a grey-and-blue hoodie, listened with his head bowed to the judge deliver his long verdict from inside the glass box for defendants. He was given a translation of the judge’s words from Ukrainian to Russian by a court-appointed translator.

It is the first in a number of war crimes cases that Ukraine prosecutors want to try as quickly as possible. Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, has said she is preparing more than 40 cases related to war crimes that could come to trial soon, and Ukrainian authorities say they have registered more than 10,000 war crimes across the country.

Trying cases so quickly, while the conflict is still ongoing, is extremely unusual and may violate elements of the Geneva conventions, legal experts say. However, Ukraine has made swift justice a priority, partly as a warning to Russian troops still occupying parts of the country that they may face justice for any crimes they commit.



Prosecutors said Shishimarin was in a car with other Russian soldiers, one of whom ordered him to shoot Shelipov, as he had been a witness to them shooting at a car and then stealing it.

Read Shaun Walker’s full report here.

Related: Ukrainian court sentences Russian soldier to life in prison for killing civilian

11.41am BST

Here’s a bit more detail from the Kremlin’s briefing earlier today. Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, blamed the west for triggering a global food crisis by imposing the most severe sanctions in modern history on Russia over the war in Ukraine, Reuters reports.

Peskov told reporters:

Russia has always been a rather reliable grain exporter. We are not the source of the problem. The source of the problem that leads to world hunger are those who imposed sanctions against us, and the sanctions themselves.

Together, Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies. Ukraine is also a major exporter of corn, barley, sunflower oil and rapeseed oil, while Russia and Belarus account for more than 40% of global exports of the crop nutrient potash.

Thirty-six countries count on Russia and Ukraine for more than half their wheat imports, according to the United Nations, including some of the world’s poorest nations such as Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Last week, the UN’s secretary general, António Guterres, said he was in intense contact with Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, the US and the EU in an effort to restore grain exports from Ukraine.

11.21am BST

Shaun Walker is at the Kyiv court where 21-year-old tank commander Vadim Shishimarin has been sentenced to life in prison for killing an unarmed civilian in the first war crimes trial since Russia’s invasion.

11.07am BST

Russian soldier sentenced to life in prison in war crimes trial

A Russian soldier has been found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for killing an unarmed civilian in the first war crimes trial held in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.



Vadim Shishimarin, 21, pleaded guilty to killing 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov in the north-east Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on 28 February.

The judge, Serhiy Agafonov, said Shishimarin, carrying out a “criminal order” by a soldier of higher rank, had fired several shots at the victim’s head from an automatic weapon.



Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, 21, after he was sentenced to life in prison by a Ukrainian court in Kyiv. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

Hello, it’s Léonie Chao-Fong taking over from Martin Belam to bring you all the latest developments from the war in Ukraine. As always, feel free to drop me a message if you have anything to flag. You can reach me on Twitter or via email.

11.06am BST

Today so far …

A Ukrainian court sentenced a Russian soldier to life in prison for killing an unarmed civilian in the first war crimes trial arising from Russia’s 24 February invasion. Vadim Shishimarin , a 21-year-old tank commander, had pleaded guilty to killing the 62-year-old man in the north-eastern Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on 28 February after being ordered to shoot at him from a car.

, a 21-year-old tank commander, had pleaded guilty to killing the 62-year-old man in the north-eastern Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on 28 February after being ordered to shoot at him from a car. Russia’s deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko has said that Moscow would be prepared to go back to peace negotiations when the leadership in Kyiv demonstrates “a constructive response”.

Ukraine has said it will not agree to any ceasefire deal that would involve handing over territory to Russia , as Moscow intensified its attack in the eastern Donbas region. “The war must end with the complete restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” said Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff, Andriy Yermak .

, as Moscow intensified its attack in the eastern Donbas region. “The war must end with the complete restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” said Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff, . Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last night that 50 to 100 Ukrainians were dying every day on the war’s eastern front in what appeared to be a reference to military casualties. The heaviest fighting is focused around the twin cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk in Luhansk, one of the two regions that make up the Donbas. Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of Luhansk, said in a local television interview that Russia was using “scorched-earth” tactics in the region.



in what appeared to be a reference to military casualties. The heaviest fighting is focused around the twin cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk in Luhansk, one of the two regions that make up the Donbas. Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of Luhansk, said in a local television interview that Russia was using “scorched-earth” tactics in the region. Donetsk’s self-proclaimed separatist leader Denis Pushilin has said that “the prisoners from Azovstal are being held on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Organising an international tribunal on the republic’s territory is also planned.”

has said that “the prisoners from Azovstal are being held on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Organising an international tribunal on the republic’s territory is also planned.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia was concerned by the trial of Shishimarin in Kyiv, adding that it could not defend his interests in person.



has said that Russia was concerned by the trial of Shishimarin in Kyiv, adding that it could not defend his interests in person. Peskov also warned that Russian soldiers would have to be alert to “terrorist attacks” after the Russian-appointed mayor of the occupied city of Enerhodar in southern Ukraine was injured in an explosion on Sunday.

also warned that Russian soldiers would have to be alert to “terrorist attacks” after the Russian-appointed mayor of the occupied city of in southern Ukraine was injured in an explosion on Sunday. Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for “maximum sanctions” against Russia in an address to the World Economic Forum in Davos. He proposed a full oil embargo and cutting off all of Russia’s banks from the international monetary system.

He proposed a full oil embargo and cutting off all of Russia’s banks from the international monetary system. Zelenskiy suggested the rebuilding could be partly funded by finding Russian assets hidden overseas, freezing them, and allocating them to a special fund to help those hurt by the war.

suggested the rebuilding could be partly funded by finding Russian assets hidden overseas, freezing them, and allocating them to a special fund to help those hurt by the war. Russia’s death toll from its war on Ukraine is akin to the losses suffered in its war in Afghanistan, the UK Ministry of Defence has said . In the first three months since Russia invaded Ukraine , it is likely to have suffered a similar death toll to that experienced by the Soviet Union during its nine year war in Afghanistan, the MoD claimed.

. In the first three months since Russia invaded Ukraine , it is likely to have suffered a similar death toll to that experienced by the Soviet Union during its nine year war in Afghanistan, the MoD claimed. Russia is “concentrating its efforts” on assaults on the eastern Ukrainian city of Siverodonetsk and the nearby town of Toshkivka, the Ukrainian military has said in its latest operational report .

and the nearby town of Toshkivka, the Ukrainian military has said in its latest operational report . Zelenskiy has extended Ukraine’s martial law for three months through to 23 August. Ukraine’s parliament also banned the symbols “Z” and “V” , used by Russia’s military to promote its war in Ukraine, but agreed to Zelenskiy’s call to allow their use for educational or historic purposes.

, used by Russia’s military to promote its war in Ukraine, but agreed to Zelenskiy’s call to allow their use for educational or historic purposes. The World Health Organization mission in Ukraine has said it has “verified 30 additional attacks on healthcare” in the country. It says: “As of 23 May, 248 attacks on health care have been verified in Ukraine. These attacks caused 75 deaths and 59 injuries.”

10.56am BST

Zelenskiy calls for 'maximum sanctions' against Russia at Davos

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for “maximum sanctions” against Russia in an address to the World Economic Forum in Davos. Saying that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine in February 2022 if it had been dealt a more severe economic blow after the 2014 annexation of Crimea, Zelenskiy proposed:

A full oil embargo.

That all Russian banks be barred from global systems with no exemptions.

Cutting ties with Russia’s IT industry.

No trade with Russia.

Any company that leaves Russia is welcome to move to the Ukraine market, says Zelenskiy, saying companies would benefit by truly supporting freedom.

On the massive challenge of rebuilding Ukraine, Zelenskiy said:

We offer the world the chance to set a precedent for what happens if you try to destroy a neighbour. I invite you to take part in this rebuilding.

He suggested the rebuilding could be partly funded by finding Russian assets hidden overseas, freezing them, and allocating them to a special fund to help those hurt by the war.

Zelenskiy quoted George Marshall, who gave his name to the post-second world war rebuilding plan for Europe, who said he didn’t oppose any country, but opposed “hunger, poverty, despair, chaos”.

10.38am BST

Graeme Wearden is in Davos covering Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s address to the World Economic Forum:

WEF founder Klaus Schwab introduces Zelenskiy, saying we have all seen his courageous leadership, and want to hear what lies ahead for Ukraine, and how we can assist.

Zelenskiy begins by saying it is a great honour to take part in this year’s Davos – whose theme is history at a turning point.

This year, the phrase word ‘turning point’ is more than rhetoric – this is the moment when it is decided whether brute force will rule the world, says Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy says Ukraine has fought longer than expected, but says it wouldn’t have needed to have endured the war, with so many casualties, if tough sanctions had been imposed last autumn.

If there had been full unity back in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea, would they have launched February’s invasion? Again, Zelenskiy thinks not.

Follow it live here: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses WEF – business live

Related: Davos day one: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses WEF – business live

10.35am BST

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has been giving his usual daily brief to reporters, which Reuters are carrying some lines from. Peskov has said:

Russian soldiers would have to be alert to “terrorist attacks” after the Russian-appointed mayor of the occupied city of Enerhodar in southern Ukraine was injured in an explosion on Sunday.

The west had triggered a global food crisis by imposing the severest sanctions in modern history on Russia over the war in Ukraine. “Russia has always been a rather reliable grain exporter,” Peskov said. “We are not the source of the problem.”

Russia was concerned by the trial of a Russian serviceman in Kyiv charged with war crimes, adding that it could not defend his interests in person.

Peskov again said that pumping weapons into Ukraine would not boost security or stability in Europe.

10.24am BST

Here is that quote from Donetsk’s separatist leader Denis Pushilin about the fate of Ukrainian soldiers who were under siege in Azovstal. Interfax quote him saying:

The prisoners from Azovstal are being held on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Organising an international tribunal on the republic’s territory is also planned.

10.20am BST

A Just Giving page has been has been set up by a Guardian reporter to raise funds for the safe evacuation to Switzerland of an eight-year- old boy who was left as the only child in his ruined village in north east Ukraine. He lived for 87 days below ground.

The cause is urgent with Tymofiy and his family in need of help getting to Zurich – and even then their future is full of uncertainty. Here is the page .

Tymofiy Seidov and his mother, aunt, grandmother and grandfather spent three months in a dark crowded 40x5-metre basement below the ruins of a kindergarten.

Related: Drawing monsters in the basement: last child in Ukrainian village in ruin

Tymofiy spent much of his time drawing monsters and tanks, and also some remembered sunny days, while at a little table, dimly illuminated from above by a tiny LED light.



When offered the chance to escape, he had begged to stay as he was terrified of the Russian shells that have rained down on his village since 24 February.



His mum persuaded him that they needed to leave on Sunday 22 May. Here is the latest story on the evacuation.



Related: Ukrainian boy and his family leave cellar after 87 days for safety abroad

The family are now in western Ukraine but need help moving on.

10.09am BST

A reminder that Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy will shortly be addressing the World Economic Forum from Davos. My colleague Graeme Wearden is there, and will be covering it live on our business blog . I’ll bring you the key lines here as well.

Related: Davos day one: Ukrainian MPs call for more support as WEF begins – business live

10.08am BST

There is a little bit more from Interfax, reporting the words of Russia’s deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko, saying that Moscow would be prepared to go back to peace negotiations when the leadership in Kyiv demonstrates “a constructive response”.

He is also quoted as saying that Russia is not ruling out the possibility of a prisoner exchange involving those Ukrainian fighters who surrendered from the Azovstal plant.

9.53am BST

Azovstal PoWs to be tried by tribunal in separatist Donetsk – reports

There is a quick snap going across the newswires via the Interfax news agency, which states that the leader of the pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk has said that all prisoners of war from the Azovstal steel plant will be tried by a tribunal in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

More to follow …

9.30am BST

Serhiy Haidai , Ukraine’s Luhansk governor, has given an update on the situation in Severodonetsk. He has posted to Telegram:

The Russians damaged five high-rises and shopping areas of the central market. An elderly man was wounded. On 22 May, 11 enemy attacks were repelled, 6 tanks, 10 units of armoured combat vehicles and 6 units of motor vehicles were destroyed. Air defence units shot down 1 UAV Orlan-10 and an enemy Su-25 “Frogfoot”.

The claims have not been independently verified.

9.02am BST

Daniel Boffey writes for us from Irpin in Ukraine about a couple who fled the city with 19 dogs :

The image of a windswept young woman holding tight to the leads of nine dogs under an ominously dark sky spread far and wide at the time of the Battle of Kyiv.

The apparent bravery of the woman, who was attempting an audacious evacuation across a broken bridge targeted by Russian fire, and the vulnerability of the animals, some of whom were strapped into dog wheelchairs, epitomised to many the cruelty of the war being waged by Vladimir Putin and the dignity of the Ukrainian response.

The full story of the trials of Anastasiya Tykha, 20, a veterinary student in the final year of her degree, and her husband Arthur Lee, 26, is perhaps even more striking than the photograph, which the couple discovered had gone viral when Tykha saw herself on the television news and listened to the presenter report that she was dead.

Read more of Daniel Boffey’s report here: ‘We had too much to do to be scared’ – the couple who fled Irpin with 19 dogs

Related: ‘We had too much to do to be scared’: the couple who fled Irpin with 19 dogs

8.42am BST

The World Health Organization mission in Ukraine has tweeted to say that it has “verified 30 additional attacks on healthcare” in the country. It says:

As of 23 May, 248 attacks on health care have been verified in Ukraine. These attacks took place between 24 February and 19 May & caused 75 deaths and 59 injuries. Health care should never be a target.

8.29am BST

A statue of Peter the Great in Deptford, south London, that Vladimir Putin’s government gifted to the UK has been damaged in an attempted robbery, leaving a diplomatically awkward repair bill of thousands of pounds.

Millennium Quay, the owners of the Thames-side housing estatethat surrounds the statue, suggested the Russian embassy could pick up the tab. The embassy has not responded to requests for comment.

The Deptford statue by Mihail Chemiakin, one of Putin’s favourite artists, commemorates the young tsar’s 1698 trip to Deptford to study English shipbuilding.

Joel Coleman, Millennium Quay’s property manager, said: “We can get it restored if we can find out who owns it. In the last resort I’ll call the Russians. As it was a gift from the Russian people, we can see if the Russian embassy will pay for it.”

Read more here: Peter the Great statue, Vladimir Putin’s gift to Londoners, damaged in attempted robbery

Related: Peter the Great statue, Vladimir Putin’s gift to Londoners, damaged in attempted robbery

8.19am BST

Serhiy Haidai , Ukraine’s governor of Luhansk, has posted to Telegram to say that there will be a free evacuation train again at 4.30pm local time today to take people from Pokrovsk in Donetsk in the east of the country, out to Lviv in the west via Dnipro .

8.01am BST

On Sky News in the UK, the former chief of the general staff of the British army, Gen Lord Richard Dannatt , has said that Vladimir Putin has not achieved very much so far in this war. While, he said, “Mariupol was always going to fall at some point”, he added:

The significance from the Ukrainian’s point of view was just how long the fighters within the steelworks managed to hold out and hold on, because that dragged in such large numbers of Russian troops who otherwise might have been deployed elsewhere. [Putin] feels obviously very strongly he’s got to achieve something. And that something is, in his view, the complete control of the Donbas region. Elsewhere they’ve done really poorly. I think the Russians, according to reports, are making some small gains but frankly, small gains isn’t going to win this campaign for them. The Ukrainians are still retaining the very well-prepared defensive positions that they’ve occupied for the last six, seven, eight years. With Ukrainian standing on the defence, it’s the Russians who have to throw their combat power against well-prepared Ukrainian positions. And that largely explains why the Russians are taking so many casualties.

On the blockade of Odesa, he said:

This is one of those major issues that doesn’t just affect the Ukrainian people. It affects all of us worldwide. From a military point of view it is a very interesting one to watch. Ukrainians will be desperate to hold on to Odesa, but they can’t use it as a port at the present moment. For defensive reasons they’ve heavily mined it. They are determined to prevent the Russians capturing Odessa and pushing up through to Transnistria in Moldova.

7.51am BST

Maksym Kozytskyi , Ukraine’s governor of Lviv, has given his daily update on the situation there. He reports that more people returned to Ukraine than fled over the border in the last 24 hours, with 32,000 leaving and 44,000 coming back.

He reported there were two air alerts overnight, one for a suspected missile strike from the Black Sea, and another because “there was a danger from the territory of Belarus”.

7.47am BST

Whoever is running the Russian foreign ministry social media accounts this morning has gone on a bit of a retweeting spree, distributing some inflammatory claims about the situation in Ukraine from Russian diplomats over the last twelve hours.

One message is from Dmitry Polyanskiy , Russian deputy ambassador to the UN, who says in a response to a message from Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba thanking Polish people for their help:

The Polish dream to have Ukrainian neighbours as cheap labor and control and exploit their land as they did in 1918-1939 has come closer.

They have also promoted a video clip from another diplomat, Alexander Alimov , which purports to show what he claims is the “Nazi Aidar battalion” mistreating civilians in the self-proclaimed republic in Luhansk.

The ministry has also shared a message from a third diplomat, Mikhail Ulyanov , challenging US secretary of state Antony Blinken’s statement about potential food shortages caused by the blockading of the export of Ukraine’s grain. Ulyanov says:

Russia expects a record-breaking harvest of wheat in 2022. We stand ready to offer to export 25m tons of grain … what the US is going to offer?

7.30am BST

My colleague Graeme Wearden has launched our business blog for the day , which is coming from Davos. Ukraine will be high on the agenda, with a special address by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy scheduled for 11.15am local time (10.15am BST), and a discussion with Vitaliy and Wladimir Klitschko to follow that. I’ll pick up the key lines on this blog, but Graeme will have the full Davos coverage over here: Davos Day One – Ukrainian MPs call for more support as WEF begins

Related: Davos Day One: Ukrainian MPs call for more support as WEF begins – business live

7.10am BST

The RIA news agency reports that Russia’s defence ministry says its forces destroyed a Ukrainian unit of US-produced M777 howitzers, a type of artillery weapon.

The claim has not been independently verified.

This is Martin Belam taking over the blog for the next few hours. You can reach me at martin.belam@theguardian.com .

7.00am BST

Summary so far

Before I hand you over to my colleague Martin Belam, here are the latest lines from Ukraine this morning:

Ukraine has said it will not agree to any ceasefire deal that would involve handing over territory to Russia , as Moscow intensified its attack in the eastern Donbas region. “The war must end with the complete restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” said Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff, Andriy Yermak.

, as Moscow intensified its attack in the eastern Donbas region. “The war must end with the complete restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” said Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff, Andriy Yermak. The comments came as Russia said it was willing to resume peace negotiations , its lead negotiator said on Sunday, but the initiative to continue them was with Kyiv . Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky claimed in an interview with Belarusian TV that “Russia has never refused talks”. “Freezing talks was entirely Ukraine’s initiative,” he said, adding that the “ball is completely in their court”.

, its lead negotiator said on Sunday, but the initiative to continue them was with . Kremlin aide claimed in an interview with Belarusian TV that “Russia has never refused talks”. “Freezing talks was entirely Ukraine’s initiative,” he said, adding that the “ball is completely in their court”. Polish president Andrzej Duda became the first foreign leader to address the Ukrainian parliament in person since the invasion began, backing Ukraine’s stance on territorial concessions and warning the international community that ceding any territory to Russia would be a “huge blow” to the entire west. “After Bucha, Borodianka, Mariupol, there cannot be business as usual with Russia,” he said.

since the invasion began, backing Ukraine’s stance on territorial concessions and warning the international community that ceding any territory to Russia would be a “huge blow” to the entire west. “After Bucha, Borodianka, Mariupol, there cannot be business as usual with Russia,” he said. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said 50 to 100 Ukrainians were dying every day on the war’s eastern front in what appeared to be a reference to military casualties. The heaviest fighting is focused around the twin cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk in Luhansk, one of the two regions that make up the Donbas. Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of Luhansk, said in a local television interview that Russia was using “scorched-earth” tactics in the region.

in what appeared to be a reference to military casualties. The heaviest fighting is focused around the twin cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk in Luhansk, one of the two regions that make up the Donbas. Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of Luhansk, said in a local television interview that Russia was using “scorched-earth” tactics in the region. Russia’s death toll from its war on Ukraine is akin to the losses suffered in its war in Afghanistan, the UK Ministry of Defence has said . In the first three months since Russia invaded Ukraine , it is likely to have suffered a similar death toll to that experienced by the Soviet Union during its nine year war in Afghanistan, the MoD claimed. A combination of “poor low-level tactics, limited air cover, a lack of flexibility” and a command approach “prepared to reinforce failure and repeat mistakes” has led to the high casualty rate, British intelligence added.



. In the first three months since Russia invaded Ukraine , it is likely to have suffered a similar death toll to that experienced by the Soviet Union during its nine year war in Afghanistan, the MoD claimed. A combination of “poor low-level tactics, limited air cover, a lack of flexibility” and a command approach “prepared to reinforce failure and repeat mistakes” has led to the high casualty rate, British intelligence added. Russia is “concentrating its efforts” on assaults on the eastern Ukrainian city of Siverodonetsk and the nearby town of Toshkivka, the Ukrainian military has said in its latest operational report .

and the nearby town of Toshkivka, the Ukrainian military has said in its latest operational report . Ukraine is set to top the agenda at the four-day World Economic Forum in Davos , which kicks off on Monday with a video address from Zelenskiy . This year Russia’s “house” at the event was transformed by Ukrainian artists into a “Russian war crimes house”, portraying images of misery and devastation.

, which kicks off on Monday with a video address from . This year Russia’s “house” at the event was transformed by Ukrainian artists into a “Russian war crimes house”, portraying images of misery and devastation. Zelenskiy has extended Ukraine’s martial law for three months through to 23 August. Ukraine’s parliament also banned the symbols “Z” and “V” , used by Russia’s military to promote its war in Ukraine, but agreed to Zelenskiy’s call to allow their use for educational or historic purposes.

, used by Russia’s military to promote its war in Ukraine, but agreed to Zelenskiy’s call to allow their use for educational or historic purposes. A verdict in the conflict’s first war crimes trial is due today with a panel of judges in Kyiv determining the fate of 21-year-old Russian sergeant Vadim Shishimarin.



with a panel of judges in Kyiv determining the fate of 21-year-old Russian sergeant New Zealand will deploy a further 30 defence force troops to the UK, to help train 230 Ukrainian soldiers in using a howitzer gun. The government will also provide 40 gun sights and a small quantity of ammunition for training purposes.



For a more comprehensive rundown please see our earlier summary.

6.44am BST

Verdict expected in conflict’s first war crimes trial

A verdict in the conflict’s first war crimes trial is due today with a panel of judges in Kyiv determining the fate of Russian sergeant Vadim Shishimarin.

The shaven-headed 21-year-old from Siberia has admitted to killing an unarmed 62-year-old civilian in the early stages of the invasion, but earlier told the court he was pressured into an act for which he was “truly sorry”.

“I was nervous about what was going on. I didn’t want to kill,” he said from the glass defence box, wearing a grey and blue hoodie, as the trial concluded on Friday.

Russian sergeant Vadim Shishimarin during his trial at the court of appeal in Kyiv on charges of war crimes for having killed a civilian. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Shysimarin added: “I’m truly and sincerely sorry. I didn’t want that to happen, I didn’t want to be there, but it happened. I would like to apologise once again. And I will accept all the measures of punishment that I will be offered.”

Shishimarin’s lawyer has argued for an acquittal , saying his client was carrying out what he perceived to be a direct order that he initially disobeyed.

Prosecutors, who have asked for a life sentence, said he was “well aware” he was executing a “criminal order”.

Related: Russian soldier says he will accept punishment for Ukraine war crime

6.29am BST

New Zealand to send army personnel to UK to train Ukrainian soldiers

New Zealand will deploy another 30 defence force troops to the UK, to help train 230 Ukrainian soldiers in using a howitzer gun.

The prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday the soldiers would be training their Ukrainian counterparts in operating a L119 105mm light field gun.

The deployment was another way New Zealand could support Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s invasion, Ardern said.

We have been clear throughout Russia’s assault on Ukraine, that such a blatant attack on innocent lives and the sovereignty of another country is wrong, and our response has not only included the condemnation of Russia, but practical support for Ukraine.”

Ukrainian soldiers ride on a self-propelled howitzer on a road in Kharkiv region in Ukraine. Photograph: Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images

The prime minister said the troops will be in the UK until the end of July and train 230 Ukrainians.



This new support comes in addition to the extensive assistance we have already provided to Ukraine, which encompasses the military, humanitarian, legal, and other aspects of the conflict. There are very few armed forces that could provide this training right now, which is why New Zealand has been specifically called upon.”

The government will also provide 40 gun sights and a small quantity of ammunition for training purposes.

“The 30 NZDF personnel will in no way enter the Ukraine for this training,” Ardern added.

6.21am BST

Johnson pens emotive letter to the children of Ukraine

British prime minister Boris Johnson has penned an emotive letter to the children of Ukraine, commending them for holding their heads high in the “toughest of times” and reassuring them they are not alone, according to a report from PA Media.

The prime minister said he was “very sad” to see youngsters absent from the streets and parks of Kyiv when he visited the Ukrainian capital last month, adding: “I cannot imagine how difficult this year must have been for you.”

When your president showed me around Kyiv last month, the absence of children and young people on the streets and in the parks made me feel very sad. Since the invasion many of you have been forced to flee your homes. You have left behind family, friends, pets, toys and all that is familiar, seeking refuge in underground stations, distant cities, even other countries. I cannot imagine how difficult this year must have been for you.

British prime minister Boris Johnson penned an emotive letter to the children of Ukraine. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Many of you have seen or experienced things no child should have to witness. Yet, every day Ukrainian children are teaching all of us what it means to be strong and dignified, to hold your head high in even the toughest of times. I can think of no better role model for children and adults everywhere.”

Earlier, Johnson resolved to “redouble efforts” to provide vital food and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and ensure the country is able to export to the rest of the world.

In a call to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, Johnson said that Britons are “1000%” behind the people of Ukraine.

6.13am BST

Russia's death toll akin to war in Afghanistan, UK MoD says

In the first three months since Russia invaded Ukraine, it has likely suffered a similar death toll to that experienced by the Soviet Union during its nine year war in Afghanistan, the UK ministry of defence has claimed.



A combination of “poor low-level tactics, limited air cover, a lack of flexibility” and a command approach which is “prepared to reinforce failure and repeat mistakes” has led to the high casualty rate, British intelligence said in its latest report released this morning.

Casualties are continuing to rise in the Donbas offensive, the report added.

The Russian public has, in the past, proven sensitive to casualties suffered during wars of choice. As casualties suffered in Ukraine continue to rise they will become more apparent, and public dissatisfaction with the war and a willingness to voice it may grow.”

5.57am BST

Russia is increasing assault on Siverodonetsk, Ukraine says

Russia is “concentrating its efforts” on assaults on the eastern Ukrainian city of Siverodonetsk and the nearby town of Toshkivka, the Ukrainian military has said.

Russian forces are also preparing to resume an offensive in the Slovyansk direction after its troops were repelled following a failed operation in the area of Dovhenke, Ukraine’s latest operational report reads.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian forces have set up checkpoints and fortifications on access roads near the settlements of Velykyi Burluk, Kapitolivka, Mykhailivka, Levkivka, Zabavne and Kupyansk, Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesman for the general staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said.

Meanwhile, in the Donetsk direction, Russian forces are reportedly attempting to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops and reach the administrative borders of Luhansk oblast.

Russia is focusing its main efforts on “maintaining occupied frontiers, conducting reconnaissance and engineering activities of positions”, Ukraine’s military claims adding its forced thwarted 11 Russian attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk over the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to patrol the area following Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

5.30am BST

Zelenskiy to address World Economic Forum in Davos

The conflict in Ukraine is making its mark at the World Economic Forum in Davos .

Kyiv will continues its diplomatic counteroffensive by targeting the world’s business and political elite gathering in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos during a four-day meeting of global business leaders.

Talks will begin on Monday with a video address by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy .

This is the world’s most influential economic platform where Ukraine has something to say,” the Ukrainian president said in an earlier address.

Zelenskiy will also mark the opening of Ukraine House Davos , a forum for Kyiv and its international backers.

“Ukraine House Davos will host dialogue on security, sanctions, humanitarian aid, rebuilding and revitalising Ukraine, and more,” an official statement reads.

A woman stands in front of the Ukrainian House Davos, ahead of the upcoming World Economic Forum 2022, in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland. Photograph: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen , German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg are among the leaders due to address the meeting.

In March, Davos organisers cut ties with Russian firms and officials, and announced that anyone under international sanctions would not be welcome at the event.

The main street in the town in Switzerland has been turned into a Russian War Crimes House by Ukrainian artists hoping to get their message across to world leaders, Reuters reports.

Visitors are confronted by images such as a badly burned man in Kharkiv after Russian shelling and a film made up of thousands of pictures of dead civilians and bombed houses.

“The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos this year will be the most timely and consequential annual meeting since the creation of the forum over 50 years ago,’’ WEF founder Klaus Schwab told reporters ahead of the meeting.

“The return of war, epidemics and the climate crisis, all those disruptive forces have derailed the global recovery,” Schwab said. “Those issues must be confronted in Davos; the global food crisis, in particular, needs our immediate attention.”

5.12am BST

Up to 100 Ukrainians dying every day in east, Zelenskiy says

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said 50 to 100 Ukrainians are dying every day on the war’s eastern front in what appeared to be a reference to military casualties.

The heaviest fighting is focused around the twin cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk in Luhansk, one of the two regions that make up the Donbas.

Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of Luhansk, said in a local television interview that Russia was using “scorched-earth” tactics in the region and that Sievierodonetsk had been attacked from “four separate directions” though Russian forces had not succeeded in breaking into the city.

Russian airstrikes hit Ukrainian forces in the Mykolaiv and Donbas regions, targeting command centres, troops, and ammunition depots, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.

Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov, spokesperson for the defence ministry, said air-launched missiles hit three command points and four ammunition depots in the Donbas.

A British intelligence report released on Sunday claimed the city of Sievierodonetsk in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region is one of Russia’s “immediate tactical priorities” as its forces deploy terminator tanks to the area.

4.56am BST

Summary and welcome

Hello and welcome back to the Guardian’s live coverage of the war in Ukraine .

I’m Samantha Lock and I will be bringing you all the latest developments for the next short while before my colleagues in London take the reins a little later in the day.

On today’s agenda, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy will continue his diplomatic counteroffensive by targeting the world’s business and political elite gathering in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos. Zelenskiy will kick off the four-day World Economic Forum of global business leaders with a video address.

Zelenskiy has also claimed that up to 100 Ukrainians are dying every day on the war’s eastern front in what appeared to be a reference to military casualties.

Here is everything you might have missed:

Ukraine has said it will not agree to any ceasefire deal that would involve handing over territory to Russia , as Moscow intensified its attack in the eastern Donbas region. “The war must end with the complete restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” said Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff, Andriy Yermak.

, as Moscow intensified its attack in the eastern Donbas region. “The war must end with the complete restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” said Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff, Andriy Yermak. The comments came as Russia said it was willing to resume peace negotiations , its lead negotiator said Sunday, but the initiative to continue them was with Kyiv . Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky claimed in an interview with Belarusian TV that “Russia has never refused talks”. “Freezing talks was entirely Ukraine’s initiative,” he said, adding that the “ball is completely in their court”.

, its lead negotiator said Sunday, but the initiative to continue them was with . Kremlin aide claimed in an interview with Belarusian TV that “Russia has never refused talks”. “Freezing talks was entirely Ukraine’s initiative,” he said, adding that the “ball is completely in their court”. Polish president Andrzej Duda became the first foreign leader to address the Ukrainian parliament in person since the invasion began, backing Ukraine’s stance on territorial concessions and warning the international community that ceding any territory to Russia would be a “huge blow” to the entire west. “After Bucha, Borodianka, Mariupol, there cannot be business as usual with Russia,” he said.

since the invasion began, backing Ukraine’s stance on territorial concessions and warning the international community that ceding any territory to Russia would be a “huge blow” to the entire west. “After Bucha, Borodianka, Mariupol, there cannot be business as usual with Russia,” he said. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said 50 to 100 Ukrainians were dying every day on the war’s eastern front in what appeared to be a reference to military casualties. The heaviest fighting is focused around the twin cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk in Luhansk, one of the two regions that make up the Donbas. Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of Luhansk, said in a local television interview that Russia was using “scorched-earth” tactics in the region.

in what appeared to be a reference to military casualties. The heaviest fighting is focused around the twin cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk in Luhansk, one of the two regions that make up the Donbas. Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of Luhansk, said in a local television interview that Russia was using “scorched-earth” tactics in the region. Ukraine is set to top the agenda at the four-day World Economic Forum in Davos , which kicks off on Monday with a video address from Zelenskiy . This year Russia’s “house” at the event was transformed by Ukrainian artists into a “Russian war crimes house”, portraying images of misery and devastation.

, which kicks off on Monday with a video address from . This year Russia’s “house” at the event was transformed by Ukrainian artists into a “Russian war crimes house”, portraying images of misery and devastation. The UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, spoke with Zelenskiy on Sunday evening about Russia’s blockade of Odesa, Ukraine’s largest shipping port. The blockade of Ukraine’s ports has been a growing concern for world leaders as many continue to warn about global food security, in particular for developing countries.

Ukraine’s largest shipping port. The blockade of Ukraine’s ports has been a growing concern for world leaders as many continue to warn about global food security, in particular for developing countries. The Moscow-installed mayor of Enerhodar, a southern city of Ukraine and the location of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, has been wounded in an explosion . Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported that Andrey Shevchik was in intensive care.

. Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported that was in intensive care. A bid by Ukraine to join the European Union would not be finalised for “15 or 20 years”, France’s Europe minister said. “We have to be honest. If you say Ukraine is going to join the EU in six months, or a year or two, you’re lying,” Clément Beaune said. “It’s probably in 15 or 20 years. It takes a long time.”

France’s Europe minister said. “We have to be honest. If you say Ukraine is going to join the EU in six months, or a year or two, you’re lying,” Clément Beaune said. “It’s probably in 15 or 20 years. It takes a long time.” Zelenskiy has extended Ukraine’s martial law for three months through to 23 August. Ukraine’s parliament also banned the symbols “Z” and “V” , used by Russia’s military to promote its war in Ukraine, but agreed to Zelenskiy’s call to allow their use for educational or historic purposes.

, used by Russia’s military to promote its war in Ukraine, but agreed to Zelenskiy’s call to allow their use for educational or historic purposes. Olena Zelenska has given a rare interview with Zelenskiy, only their second public appearance together since Russia launched its invasion. She recounts the “anxiety and stupor” she felt on 24 February, and says that even though she has barely seen her husband since, “no one, not even the war, could take him away” from her.

She recounts the “anxiety and stupor” she felt on 24 February, and says that even though she has barely seen her husband since, “no one, not even the war, could take him away” from her. Technicians linked to the Syrian military’s infamous barrel bombs that have wreaked devastation across much of the country have been deployed to Russia to help potentially prepare for a similar campaign in the Ukraine war, European officials believe. Intelligence officers say more than 50 specialists have been in Russia for several weeks working alongside officials from president Vladimir Putin’s military.

to help potentially prepare for a similar campaign in the Ukraine war, European officials believe. Intelligence officers say more than 50 specialists have been in Russia for several weeks working alongside officials from president Vladimir Putin’s military. YouTube has taken down more than 70,000 videos and 9,000 channels related to the war in Ukraine for violating content guidelines, including removal of videos that referred to the invasion as a “liberation mission”.

As usual, please feel free to reach out to me with any feedback or tips via email or Twitter .