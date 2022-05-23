ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV tonight: Amanda Burton returns for Silent Witness special

By Hannah Verdier and Phil Harrison, Hollie Richardson, Jack Seale
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

Silent Witness

9pm, BBC One

With its popularity showing no sign of waning, the forensics thriller returns with six episodes for its 25th season – and Amanda Burton is back as Sam Ryan, 17 years after leaving the Lyell, to celebrate the anniversary. When her husband is hit in a shooting that kills the health secretary, Sam joins Nikki Alexander ( Emilia Fox ) in the lab to get to the bottom of what happened – but her presence there complicates things. Does she know more than she claims? Hollie Richardson

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show

9pm, BBC Two

The podcaster spouses turned celebrity chat show hosts welcome Martin and Shirlie Kemp to the studio to engage in potentially hazardous banter about domestic life. As always, the stakes are raised when the “What’s your beef?” section asks the Kemps to air their current marital grievances. Jack Seale

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace

9pm, ITV

Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell are bastions of sensitive storytelling in this new series of heart-battering genealogy tales. There won’t be a dry eye on the sofa with a focus on babies abandoned at birth, including Andy, now in his 50s, who was left on church steps, and Natasha, found in the public toilets in London’s St Thomas’ hospital in 1989. Hannah Verdier

The Time Traveler’s Wife

9pm, Sky Atlantic

As a Doctor Who showrunner, Steven Moffat should be a perfect fit to adapt Audrey Niffenegger’s novel. This series works better than the 2009 film version but it’s still a patchy and uneven affair. Tonight, Claire (Rose Leslie) goes on a second date with Theo James’s Henry but struggles to reconcile him with the man she once knew. Phil Harrison

Troy Deeney: Where’s My History?

10pm, Channel 4

Looking to get Black history on the school curriculum … Troy Deeney. Photograph: Dean Belcher/Channel 4

The footballer who initiated taking the knee in the Premier League is on a mission to ensure Black history becomes an integral part of the school curriculum – and not just for one month a year. This documentary sees him reflect on his own lack of education, and speak to his children as well as sports stars including Anthony Joshua and Micah Richards about their experiences. HR

Comedians Giving Lectures

10pm, Dave

In the final episode of this short but sweet run, Sara Pascoe invites comedians Paul Sinha, Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Tim Renkow to give talks on how to teach kids about taboo topics, everyday sexism and the art of quizzing. HR

