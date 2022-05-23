ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monkeypox news – live: PM hasn’t spoken to Whitty on outbreak as UK set for new cases

By Shweta Sharma and Zoe Tidman
The Independent
 7 days ago

Boris Johnson is not believed to have spoken with Professor Sir Chris Whitty about monkeypox , Downing Street has said.

A spokesperson said he was still receiving “regular updates on the virus”, which has spread to at least 21 people in the UK to date.

This went up by one when Scotland reported its first confirmed case this morning.

The tally is expected to rise even further when updates figures for the whole of the UK are provided later today.

Mr Johnson has said the government is looking carefully at how monkeypox is spreading in the country.

“It is basically a very rare disease and so far the consequences don’t seem to be very serious but it is important that we keep an eye on it,”he said.

Monkeypox - which belongs to the same virus family as smallpox but gives milder symptoms - is rarely identified outside of Africa.

There have been more than 100 confirmed or suspected infections around the world in the current outbreak, which have mostly been in Europe.

The Independent

